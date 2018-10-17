Posted in | Materials Research

Metrohm Introduces OMNIS Sample Robot for Large QC Laboratories

Breaking the limits of all existing automation solutions: The OMNIS Sample Robot addresses the need of large QC laboratories in the manufacturing industries as well as contract laboratories for an efficient solution to cope with high sample loads at the lowest possible cost per sample. Entirely modular by design, the OMNIS Sample Robot benefits users with unique flexibility and unmatched performance - for a whole new level of productivity!

Walk-away automation for up to 175 samples

Modular automation with OMNIS means: Users may start with the OMNIS Sample Robot S (two racks, up to 50 samples), scale it up to a Sample Robot M (5 racks, up to 125 Samples) and ultimately analyze up to 175 samples completely unattended on 7 racks with the OMNIS Sample Robot L!

Time savings of up to 60 %

The OMNIS Sample Robot can accommodate up to four work stations. They can be used to perform up to four titrations in parallel saving 60 % in time compared to performing the same application on a stand-alone system. With OMNIS, users can consolidate and automated all their titration applications on a single platform.

Hot-swapping sample racks for continuous reloading

Users can assign their routine applications to dedicated work stations on the OMNIS Sample Robot to keep a perfect overview. When the OMNIS Sample Robot has finished analyzing the samples on a particular rack, it can be simply exchanged while the system keeps working – uninterrupted.

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/

