Topping-out Ceremony at InfraTec

New building complex shell for future cleanroom and office areas completed

On its way to higher production capacities, an optimised manufacturing structure and more attractive working conditions, the Dresden‐based company InfraTec GmbH Infrarotsensorik und Messtechnik has achieved an important milestone. In the course of a traditional topping‐out ceremony, InfraTec staff and management celebrated the completion of the shell of the expansion complex at the company’s headquarters on Gostritzer Strasse together with the planners and building constructors on site.

Various functions consolidated under one roof The new complex unites two areas.

The core of the first area is the 400 m² cleanroom for the production of optoelectronic components. "With the completion of the cleanroom building and the purchase of additional machinery and equipment, our production capacity will increase by one third," says Dr. Matthias Heinze, Managing Director and responsible for the infrared sensor division, looking ahead. "Energy‐efficient air conditioning technology and modern production control will provide the perfect framework."

The second area of the new complex is located on the upper floor directly above the cleanroom. On a usable area of more than 500 m², various office work areas for individual and group work as well as lounge corners for spontaneous work meetings are being created. "Our goal is also to noticeably improve the working conditions for our employees in the cleanroom and office area with this extension. They should find first‐class working conditions, enjoy coming to work and feel comfortable", says Dr. Matthias Krauß, Managing Director and responsible for the infrared measurement technology division.

Largest investment in the company's history to date

InfraTec is making by far the largest investment within the twenty‐seven years of the company’s history in order to create such conditions. A total of ten million euros will be invested in the expansion of the business premises. The investment project, which is also InfraTec's commitment to the TechnologieZentrumDresden (South) site, will be supported by the Sächsische Aufbaubank with funds from the "Improvement of the Regional Economic Structure" (GRW) funding programme.

Construction began in January of this year. The construction work is right on schedule and in the agreed budget and the construction progress is currently even ahead of schedule. "Being able to celebrate together here today is largely based on your skills and diligence," Dr. Heinze thanked the construction companies, "and we can look forward to completion on schedule in August 2019." Start of production in the new cleanroom as well as the move into the officefloor is planned for September 2019.