Instron® Releases New Online Training Course, “Errors in Your Data”

The Instron Training Center, the official training service for Instron materials testing systems, is expanding their training offerings with the release of their all-new online eLearning Course, Errors in Your Data. This 60 minute course is specifically tailored for new and experienced operators of materials testing equipment, including lab technicians and engineers, looking to understand the various data integrity issues that they might encounter during testing.

Using an online diagnostic approach, the Errors in Your Data course shows users how to identify errors caused by a variety of factors, including physical measurements (load cells/extensometers), testing fixtures, misalignments, software method development, temperatures and humidity, and more. The course explains potential causes of these errors and teaches you how to resolve them in a timely manner.

Data errors can be hugely detrimental, not to mention frustrating – so we made this course available online to create a convenient way for organizations to empower their operators to diagnose and get to the root cause of the most common errors seen in materials testing, and then resolve these issues so that the lab can get back to testing. Carmen Corriveau of the Instron Training Center

Introduced in 2017, the Instron eLearning Courses debuted with the popular Basic Introduction to Materials Testing: Static course, which provides an overview of the theory and practice of static materials testing. This is one of many training options the Instron Training Center offers, including onsite training at customer sites, regional courses, and training classes at the Instron factory.

Learn more about the Errors in Your Data eLearning Course HERE.