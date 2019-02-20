PAC’s Headquarters are now ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accredited for Calibration and Testing

PAC is pleased to announce that its headquarters facility located in Houston, Texas has been approved for ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board for: manufacturing testing and calibration, as well as in-house depot and field testing and calibrations services.

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest multi-disciplinary accreditation body in North America.

ISO/IEC 17025 is the single most important and internationally accepted standard for testing and calibration of products and services. Accreditation bodies use the standard specifically to assess relevant factors of a laboratory’s ability to produce precise, accurate testing and calibration instruments with NIST traceable data.

PAC was also re-certified ISO 9001-2015 by Management Certification of North America (MCNA) on November of 2017.

These important accreditations reaffirm our commitment to quality, precision and customer support, which is a key part of our continuous improvement goals.