PAC’s New ASURANCE Auto Sampler Delivers Reliable, Quiet Sampling and Injection for the ElemeNtS Analyzer

PAC has introduced the ASURANCE Auto Sampler, to complement its current suite of auto samplers used with the ElemeNtS sulfur and nitrogen analyzer. The ASURANCE liquid auto sampler features a streamlined, integrated design with superb reliability and easy maintenance. It is ideal for applications supporting continuous production environments, including refining and petrochemical plants, which need an overnight capacity of automatic, sequential liquid sample injections.

Some of the key features of the ASURANCE Auto Sampler include:

Streamlined and Reliable Design: The ASURANCE Auto Sampler is engineered for seamless integration with a laboratory workflow, providing optimal reliability and minimal maintenance, all at a competitive price point.

With both horizontal and vertical configuration options, ASURANCE offers a versatile solution tailored to the most common requirements of laboratory environments.

Automated Precision: ASURANCE incorporates a range of automated features, including auto syringe cleaning, filling, and priming, as well as auto sequential injections. Its user-friendly alignment utility ensures precise sample handling, accommodating up to 44 vials with ease.

Error Detection: A built-in vial stripper foot identifies missing vials and communicates seamlessly with the IRIS Lab Instrument Integration Software, minimizing workflow disruptions.

Simplified Installation: ASURANCE is designed for ease of installation, featuring an Ethernet connection and a switching voltage transformer for hassle-free setup.



“The ASURANCE Auto Sampler is meticulously designed to run autonomously for 12 hours or more, depending on method parameters, to free up more time during the workday or to run overnight,” commented Nicole Lock, PAC Group Product Manager. “The instrument’s straightforward set up and installation, overnight automation capacity, and built-in precision and reliability make ASURANCE the ideal choice for daily operation in refineries and petrochemical plants, and any lab environment that requires overnight capacity of automatic sequential sample injection.”