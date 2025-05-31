PAC Unveils New Name, Logo, and Brand Identity

PAC is proud to announce the launch of its new name, Precision Analyzer Company, along with an updated logo and brand identity. This change reflects the company’s continued commitment to its purpose of Moving the World Forward, Safely and Sustainably.

The new logo symbolizes PAC’s ongoing commitment to innovation, delivering trusted insights, and empowering customers to make informed decisions that drive productivity while supporting the safe and sustainable advancement of industries worldwide.

While our brand is evolving, PAC’s dedication to our customers’ success remains unwavering. This new look reflects a future-focused vision, one that continues to prioritize safety, efficiency, and performance, ensuring we remain a trusted partner for the journey ahead.