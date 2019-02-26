General Plastics to Showcase Newly-Launched High-Temp, Low CTE Tooling Board at JEC World 2019 in Paris, France

General Plastics Manufacturing Company, manufacturer of LAST-A-FOAM® rigid and flexible polyurethane foam sheet stock, built-to-print composite assemblies and finished custom parts, will be at the JEC World 2019 Composites Show in Paris, France on March 12 – 14, 2019. Various product lines, including the new LAST-A-FOAM® FR-4800 high temperature, low CTE tooling board, as well as aerospace, automotive and other composite application samples will be available at booth R45c in Hall 6, at the Washington State Pavilion.

“Our commitment to collaborate with our customers and provide high-value solutions have allowed us to participate in some ground-breaking projects. At this year’s show, we look forward to showcasing the materials and capabilities that have helped us support our customers’ success stories.” said Dr. Mitchell Johnson, President of General Plastics.

High Temperature, Low CTE Tooling Board

General Plastics’ LAST-A-FOAM® FR-4800 tooling board provides companies a thermally-stable material for high-tolerance parts. It enables aerospace, automotive and composites-manufacturing companies the ability to manufacture tools and parts for prototypes, concept proofs, short-run production parts and other applications with challenging performance requirements. FR-4800 boasts of a CTE that is similar to that of aluminum, providing customers an alternative tooling system that is cost-effective, dimensionally predictable and stable.

Custom Molded Parts

General Plastics' fabricates molded parts to customers’ specifications with flame-retardant, durable and self-skinning flexible and semi-flexible polyurethane foam. In the automotive market, LAST-A-FOAM® WSF-1010 or WSF-1121 can be used as surface material for the dashboard, arm rests, consoles and visors. Some examples of molded part aerospace applications include flight deck components, bin-to-bin closeout seals and armrest pads.

Enduring Performance at the Core

LAST-A-FOAM® core materials are renowned for its strength, durability and dependability. Due to the breadth of General Plastics’ core material offerings, customers from various industries have used it in a wide range of applications. This includes FST/OSU-compliant foam core in aircraft interior sandwich panels, high strength-to-weight ratio core material for automotive load floors, dielectric material for radomes, and buoyancy foam in subsea applications.