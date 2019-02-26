AVT Reliability to be lead sponsor of Reliability Ireland 2019

Predictive maintenance and condition monitoring specialists AVT ReliabilityÒ will be the lead sponsor, as well as speaking and exhibiting, at the Reliability Ireland event in Cork on March 26th and 27th.

The event will bring together reliability leaders, asset managers and maintenance professionals from manufacturing, power generation and fleet management sectors across Europe, to share their expertise and industry connections.

AVT ReliabilityÒ Technical Director, Lee McFarlane, will provide insight on embedding a reliability roadmap in operations and driving added-value maintenance on the opening day of Reliability Ireland, which will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Ditchley House.

The company will be showcasing its game changing condition monitoring solution Machine SentryÒ, a range of vibration sensors, its unique universal small bore connection (SBC) anti-vibration bracing system Easy-Brace, and its training services and consultancy capacity. Attendees will also be able to test their driving prowess on a Formula 1 racing car simulator at the stand – with a SEEK thermal imaging camera going to the driver with the fastest time at the end of each day.

Companies can register for the event at www.reliabilityireland.ie.

Lee McFarlane, of AVT ReliabilityÒ says: “Plant reliability is a key priority for many companies and the need to keep ahead of the curve has never been greater.

“Reliability Ireland will offer industry leaders the opportunity to learn more, share best practice and make new connections. In addition to the €50 discount for bookings made in February, as the platinum sponsor we’ll be offering a €50 discount code to ten of our clients who wish to attend.”