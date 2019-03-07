AMETEK Spectro Scientific Expands Its TruVu 360™ Enterprise Fluid Intelligence Platform with New Configurations

AMETEK Spectro Scientific, one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil, fuel and processed-water analysis instrumentation and software, expanded its cloud-based TruVu 360™ Enterprise Fluid Intelligence Platform with two standalone versions — TruVu 360 Basic and TruVu 360 Pro — both of which can be installed on a customer’s local PC or corporate server.

The software integrates Spectro Scientific’s oil analysis hardware with data acquisition, reporting and information management software, including an expert system that provides automatic diagnostics, an intelligence dashboard and recommendations for action.

TruVu 360 Basic is engineered for use with one Spectro Scientific MiniLab on-site oil analysis system for a single user. The software is installed on a non-networked local PC and is ideal for any small reliability team implementing an on-site oil analysis program. TruVu 360 Pro, also intended for use with one MiniLab system, can be installed on a company network server. It features multiple user licenses, which include site user, operator and reader privileges. The software also provides email notifications about the oil analysis report.

Together with the original TruVu 360 Cloud version, customers can now choose between TruVu 360 configurations that match their companies’ individual IT policies, allowing ease of operation, simplified and fast work flow, an adaptive rules engine and high-quality oil analysis reports.

The TruVu 360 platform works with the Spectro Scientific MiniLab Series oil analysis hardware —an economical on-site oil analysis system with lab-quality results that doesn’t require a special lab facility. The sample volume is small, the operator training is minimal, and the system doesn’t require hazardous chemicals or reagents.

When performing measurements on-site, Spectro Scientific’s analyzers slash the wait time for analysis results from days or weeks to minutes, compared to lab-based fluid analysis. The analyzers enable users to make immediate maintenance decisions that reduce unexpected downtime and costs, eliminating potential catastrophic machine failures. The data produced also facilitates efficient scheduling of proactive maintenance and fluid renewal actions, improving utilization of resources and machine time.

“The expanded TruVu 360 platform now supports all of our customers in different industries in compliance with their IT policies,” Spectro Scientific senior vice president Yuegang Zhao said, “These options help them simplify and streamline the on-site oil analysis process, providing high-quality information and actionable intelligence that facilitates effective decision making.”