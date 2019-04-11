Open Fluorescence Workshop Topics Include Materials Science/Nanotechnology, Analytical/Chemometrics, and Bio- and Medical Research

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in fluorescence instrumentation and other spectroscopy solutions just posted the latest presentation titles for the upcoming FluoroFest symposium to be held at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX. FluoroFest is open to anyone interested in the field of fluorescence.
The 3-day event starts on Tuesday, May 21st and runs through Thursday, May 23rd, 2019.
FluoroFest is a series of global workshops designed to give both fluorescence researchers and the growing number of fluorescence users a forum to hear internationally renowned experts in the field share their insight on topics of current interest. Registrants will be able to present and exchange ideas on their work and discuss future directions in the fields of materials science, nanotechnology, analytics/chemometrics, and biomedical research. In addition, they will experience hands on sessions with state-of-the-art technology in fluorescence instrumentation.
Renowned keynote speakers and their presentation titles include:
- Kirk S. Schanze (University of Texas in San Antonio)
Fluorescent water soluble conjugated polymers: fundamentals and application to biosensing
- Yves Mely (University of Strasbourg)
Imaging the dynamics and interactions of viral and bacterial proteins by advanced imaging techniques
- Catherine Royer (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
Mapping protein networks in vivo using advanced fluorescence microscopy approaches
- Bruce Weisman (Rice University)
Using near-infrared fluorescence to characterize single-wall carbon nanotubes
- Robert Sui Qiang (E & J Gallo Winery)
Rapid analysis of color and phenolics in grapes by fluorescence EEMs
- Tamás Bányász (University of Debrecen)
Coordination between cytosolic calcium dynamics and the electrical function of cardiac cell membrane
Additional speakers include:
- Karol Gryczynski (Texas Christian University)
Artifacts in fluorescence measurements. What we have to remember when interpreting results – From Steady-State to Time-Resolved Measurements
- David Birch (University of Strathclyde)
Fluorescence approaches to melanin structure and order
- Gerard L. Coté (Texas A & M University)
Wavelength Selection and Encapsulation of a FRET-based biosensing assay for continuous glucose monitoring
- Francis D’Souza (University of North Texas in Denton)
Design and singlet oxygen behavior of Visible and Near-IR fluorescent probes
- Kayla Green (Texas Christian University)
Evaluation of pharmacological potential for antioxidant pyridinophanes using protonation constants, metal association constants, toxicity, and metabolic liability studies
- Rafal Fudala (University of North Texas)
Fluorescent biosensor for hyaluronidase detection
- Hays Rye (Texas A & M University)
Mechanistic insights into molecular chaperone action in protein folding and disaggregation from fluorescence spectroscopy
- Anton Naumov (Texas Christian University)
Fluorescence imaging of 0, 1 and 2D carbon nanomaterials for biomedical applications
- Arup Neogi (University of North Texas in Denton)
Second Harmonic Optical Interferometric correlation spectroscopy in a monolayer two-dimensional materials
- Bin Hu (University of Tennessee)
Magneto-photoluminescence in steady and time-dependent regimes
- David Mcloskey (HORIBA IBH)
The future of FLIM: a wide field TCSPC camera for real time imaging of fluorescence lifetimes
- Sergei Dzyuba (Texas Christian University)
Fluorescent molecular rotors as environment-sensitive probes for various types of media
- Adam Gilmore (HORIBA Instruments)
A-TEEM Molecular fingerprinting; taking fluorescence into the analytical realm
- Mohammad Omary (University of North Texas in Denton)
Reality vs myth regarding fluorophores or phosphors with beyond-unity quantum yield
- Gene S. Hall (Rutgers University)
Using the Aqualog: The Fluorescence Excitation-Emission Fingerprints of Dietary Supplements and Infused Bottled Waters
- Sangram Raut (University of North Texas)
Probing HDL mimetic nanoparticles using fluorescence
Additional presentations will continue to be announced.
Registration is required, and seating is limited. Ticket prices range from early bird and student pricing of $50 up to $195. All tickets include meals. Tickets including lodging are also available.
FluoroFest is sponsored by HORIBA Scientific, world leader in fluorescence spectroscopy. More information on past FluoroFest events, the upcoming workshop and registration can be found at fluorofest.org.
