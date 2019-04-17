Open Fluorescence Workshop Highlights Materials Science/Nanotechnology, Analytical/Chemometrics, And Bio- And Medical Research

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in fluorescence instrumentation and other spectroscopy solutions just posted the latest presentation titles from world renowned experts in the field of fluorescence, for the upcoming FluoroFest symposium being held at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX.
The 3-day event starts on Tuesday, May 21
st and runs through Thursday, May 23 rd, 2019. FluoroFest is open to anyone interested in the field of fluorescence.
FluoroFest is a series of global workshops designed to give both fluorescence researchers and the growing number of fluorescence users a forum to hear internationally renowned experts in the field share their insight on topics of current interest. Registrants will be able to present and exchange ideas on their work and discuss future directions in the fields of materials science, nanotechnology, analytics/chemometrics, and biomedical research. In addition, they will experience hands on sessions with state-of-the-art technology in fluorescence instrumentation.
Renowned keynote speakers and their presentation titles include:
Fluorescent water soluble conjugated polymers: fundamentals and application to biosensing
Imaging the dynamics and interactions of viral and bacterial proteins by advanced imaging techniques
Mapping protein networks in vivo using advanced fluorescence microscopy approaches
Using near-infrared fluorescence to characterize single-wall carbon nanotubes
Rapid analysis of color and phenolics in grapes by fluorescence EEMs
Coordination between cytosolic calcium dynamics and the electrical function of cardiac cell membrane
Additional speakers include:
Artifacts in fluorescence measurements. What we have to remember when interpreting results – From Steady-State to Time-Resolved Measurements
Fluorescence approaches to melanin structure and order
Wavelength Selection and Encapsulation of a FRET-based biosensing assay for continuous glucose monitoring
Design and singlet oxygen behavior of Visible and Near-IR fluorescent probes
Evaluation of pharmacological potential for antioxidant pyridinophanes using protonation constants, metal association constants, toxicity, and metabolic liability studies
Fluorescent biosensor for hyaluronidase detection
Mechanistic insights into molecular chaperone action in protein folding and disaggregation from fluorescence spectroscopy
Fluorescence imaging of 0, 1 and 2D carbon nanomaterials for biomedical applications
Second Harmonic Optical Interferometric correlation spectroscopy in a monolayer two-dimensional materials
Magneto-photoluminescence in steady and time-dependent regimes
The future of FLIM: a wide field TCSPC camera for real time imaging of fluorescence lifetimes
Fluorescent molecular rotors as environment-sensitive probes for various types of media
A-TEEM Molecular fingerprinting; taking fluorescence into the analytical realm
Reality vs myth regarding fluorophores or phosphors with beyond-unity quantum yield
Using the Aqualog: The Fluorescence Excitation-Emission Fingerprints of Dietary Supplements and Infused Bottled Waters
Probing HDL mimetic nanoparticles using fluorescence
Additional presentations will continue to be announced.
Registration is required, and seating is limited. Ticket prices range from early bird and student pricing of $50 up to $195. All tickets include meals. Tickets including lodging are also available.
FluoroFest is sponsored by HORIBA Scientific, world leader in fluorescence spectroscopy. More information on past FluoroFest events, the upcoming workshop and registration can be found at
fluorofest.org.