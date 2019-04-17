Open Fluorescence Workshop Highlights Materials Science/Nanotechnology, Analytical/Chemometrics, And Bio- And Medical Research

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in fluorescence instrumentation and other spectroscopy solutions just posted the latest presentation titles from world renowned experts in the field of fluorescence, for the upcoming FluoroFest symposium being held at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX.

The 3-day event starts on Tuesday, May 21st and runs through Thursday, May 23rd, 2019. FluoroFest is open to anyone interested in the field of fluorescence.

FluoroFest is a series of global workshops designed to give both fluorescence researchers and the growing number of fluorescence users a forum to hear internationally renowned experts in the field share their insight on topics of current interest. Registrants will be able to present and exchange ideas on their work and discuss future directions in the fields of materials science, nanotechnology, analytics/chemometrics, and biomedical research. In addition, they will experience hands on sessions with state-of-the-art technology in fluorescence instrumentation.

Renowned keynote speakers and their presentation titles include:

Kirk S. Schanze (University of Texas in San Antonio)

Fluorescent water soluble conjugated polymers: fundamentals and application to biosensing

Yves Mely (University of Strasbourg)

Imaging the dynamics and interactions of viral and bacterial proteins by advanced imaging techniques

Catherine Royer (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)

Mapping protein networks in vivo using advanced fluorescence microscopy approaches

Bruce Weisman (Rice University)

Using near-infrared fluorescence to characterize single-wall carbon nanotubes

Robert Sui Qiang (E & J Gallo Winery)

Rapid analysis of color and phenolics in grapes by fluorescence EEMs

Tamás Bányász (University of Debrecen)

Coordination between cytosolic calcium dynamics and the electrical function of cardiac cell membrane

Additional speakers include:

Karol Gryczynski (Texas Christian University)

Artifacts in fluorescence measurements. What we have to remember when interpreting results – From Steady-State to Time-Resolved Measurements

David Birch (University of Strathclyde)

Fluorescence approaches to melanin structure and order

Gerard L. Coté (Texas A & M University)

Wavelength Selection and Encapsulation of a FRET-based biosensing assay for continuous glucose monitoring

Francis D’Souza (University of North Texas in Denton)

Design and singlet oxygen behavior of Visible and Near-IR fluorescent probes

Kayla Green (Texas Christian University)

Evaluation of pharmacological potential for antioxidant pyridinophanes using protonation constants, metal association constants, toxicity, and metabolic liability studies

Rafal Fudala (University of North Texas)

Fluorescent biosensor for hyaluronidase detection

Hays Rye (Texas A & M University)

Mechanistic insights into molecular chaperone action in protein folding and disaggregation from fluorescence spectroscopy

Anton Naumov (Texas Christian University)

Fluorescence imaging of 0, 1 and 2D carbon nanomaterials for biomedical applications

Arup Neogi (University of North Texas in Denton)

Second Harmonic Optical Interferometric correlation spectroscopy in a monolayer two-dimensional materials

Bin Hu (University of Tennessee)

Magneto-photoluminescence in steady and time-dependent regimes

David Mcloskey (HORIBA IBH)

The future of FLIM: a wide field TCSPC camera for real time imaging of fluorescence lifetimes

Sergei Dzyuba (Texas Christian University)

Fluorescent molecular rotors as environment-sensitive probes for various types of media

Adam Gilmore (HORIBA Instruments)

A-TEEM Molecular fingerprinting; taking fluorescence into the analytical realm

Mohammad Omary (University of North Texas in Denton)

Reality vs myth regarding fluorophores or phosphors with beyond-unity quantum yield

Gene S. Hall (Rutgers University)

Using the Aqualog: The Fluorescence Excitation-Emission Fingerprints of Dietary Supplements and Infused Bottled Waters

Sangram Raut (University of North Texas)

Probing HDL mimetic nanoparticles using fluorescence

Additional presentations will continue to be announced.

Registration is required, and seating is limited. Ticket prices range from early bird and student pricing of $50 up to $195. All tickets include meals. Tickets including lodging are also available.

FluoroFest is sponsored by HORIBA Scientific, world leader in fluorescence spectroscopy. More information on past FluoroFest events, the upcoming workshop and registration can be found at fluorofest.org.