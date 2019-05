TOFWERK will participate in the 3rd Indoor (In-Car) Environmental Control and Health Industry Development Forum in Beijing, China on June 13, 2019.

This meeting aims to promote the development of indoor environmental health through the exchange and cooperation of advanced technologies. The forum will include discussions of emerging topics in indoor air quality and build a high-quality platform for government, enterprises, and scientific research to better understand policy, pertinent technologies, and supply and demand realities.

Source: https://www.tofwerk.com/