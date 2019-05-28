Application Scientist, Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry

Headquartered in Thun, Switzerland, TOFWERK aims to bring the advantages of our time-of-flight technology to new markets and applications. With team members in Switzerland, Germany, China and the United States, we offer a family of end-user research products and custom instrument designs for OEM partners and research laboratories.

TOFWERK is seeking an analytical scientist to develop and demonstrate new applications of our chemical ionization (CI) time-of-flight mass spectrometers (TOFMS), with emphasis on the Vocus PTR-TOF. The scientist will work within our Applications Department in support of our Vocus PTR-TOF and API-TOF product teams. He/she will be independently tasked with increasing the breadth and quality of analyses based on these instruments. The scientist will be active in relevant scientific communities in order to stay updated on trends and advances and to engage potential customers and collaborators. As the company’s expert on CI-TOFMS applications, he/she will communicate the capabilities of TOFWERK technology to prospective customers; lead product demonstrations; represent TOFWERK at international scientific meetings; support the Marketing Department in the production of technical promotional material; and formally present data in conference presentations, research reports, application notes, and peer-reviewed publications. He/she will work with other members of the Applications Department to ensure that all analyses at TOFWERK utilize the best available methods and technology. Based on his/her knowledge of the field and use of TOFWERK technology, the application scientist will provide suggestions and feedback to the Software and R&D Departments regarding potential short- and long-term product improvements and developments.

Requirements

PhD in Analytical Chemistry or related field

4+ years of experience using mass spectrometry for applied research or sample analysis, including method development

Ability to work independently in the laboratory, including: experiment design, sample preparation, operation of scientific equipment, and data interpretation

Strong background in data analysis, including statistics and spectral interpretation

Interest in interacting with customers and prospective customers

Confident and effective communicator

Willingness to travel up to 30% per year for scientific conferences and customer site visits at European and international locations

Fluency in English

Desirable Experience and Expertise

Use of any of the following: PTR-MS, chemical ionization MS, TOFMS, real-time trace gas analyzers

Expertise in any of the following fields: biogenic VOCs, forensics, fragrances, flavors, breath analysis, atmospheric science

Experience running and characterizing prototype scientific equipment

Familiarity with any of the following: high vacuum systems, ion optics, ion-molecule reaction chemistry

Competence in laboratory electronics and use of diagnostic equipment

We Offer

Exciting projects in state-of-the-art mass spectrometry

An open culture that encourages new ideas

A creative international team

Flexible work times

A bright, spacious workplace on the river in beautiful Thun

We look forward to receiving your application at [email protected]. Please send all attachments in pdf format.

Source: https://www.tofwerk.com/