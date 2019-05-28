Posted in | Business

Application Scientist, Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry

May 28 2019

Headquartered in Thun, Switzerland, TOFWERK aims to bring the advantages of our time-of-flight technology to new markets and applications. With team members in Switzerland, Germany, China and the United States, we offer a family of end-user research products and custom instrument designs for OEM partners and research laboratories.

TOFWERK is seeking an analytical scientist to develop and demonstrate new applications of our chemical ionization (CI) time-of-flight mass spectrometers (TOFMS), with emphasis on the Vocus PTR-TOF. The scientist will work within our Applications Department in support of our Vocus PTR-TOF and API-TOF product teams. He/she will be independently tasked with increasing the breadth and quality of analyses based on these instruments. The scientist will be active in relevant scientific communities in order to stay updated on trends and advances and to engage potential customers and collaborators. As the company’s expert on CI-TOFMS applications, he/she will communicate the capabilities of TOFWERK technology to prospective customers; lead product demonstrations; represent TOFWERK at international scientific meetings; support the Marketing Department in the production of technical promotional material; and formally present data in conference presentations, research reports, application notes, and peer-reviewed publications. He/she will work with other members of the Applications Department to ensure that all analyses at TOFWERK utilize the best available methods and technology. Based on his/her knowledge of the field and use of TOFWERK technology, the application scientist will provide suggestions and feedback to the Software and R&D Departments regarding potential short- and long-term product improvements and developments.

Requirements

  • PhD in Analytical Chemistry or related field
  • 4+ years of experience using mass spectrometry for applied research or sample analysis, including method development
  • Ability to work independently in the laboratory, including: experiment design, sample preparation, operation of scientific equipment, and data interpretation
  • Strong background in data analysis, including statistics and spectral interpretation
  • Interest in interacting with customers and prospective customers
  • Confident and effective communicator
  • Willingness to travel up to 30% per year for scientific conferences and customer site visits at European and international locations
  • Fluency in English

Desirable Experience and Expertise

  • Use of any of the following: PTR-MS, chemical ionization MS, TOFMS, real-time trace gas analyzers
  • Expertise in any of the following fields: biogenic VOCs, forensics, fragrances, flavors, breath analysis, atmospheric science
  • Experience running and characterizing prototype scientific equipment
  • Familiarity with any of the following: high vacuum systems, ion optics, ion-molecule reaction chemistry
  • Competence in laboratory electronics and use of diagnostic equipment

We Offer

  • Exciting projects in state-of-the-art mass spectrometry
  • An open culture that encourages new ideas
  • A creative international team
  • Flexible work times
  • A bright, spacious workplace on the river in beautiful Thun

We look forward to receiving your application at [email protected]. Please send all attachments in pdf format.

Source: https://www.tofwerk.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    TOFWERK. (2019, May 28). Application Scientist, Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry. AZoM. Retrieved on May 28, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51316.

  • MLA

    TOFWERK. "Application Scientist, Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry". AZoM. 28 May 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51316>.

  • Chicago

    TOFWERK. "Application Scientist, Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51316. (accessed May 28, 2019).

  • Harvard

    TOFWERK. 2019. Application Scientist, Chemical Ionization Mass Spectrometry. AZoM, viewed 28 May 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51316.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

An interview with Dr. Luke Tolley, discussing the development of a liquid chromatograph that is the size of a shoebox and is bringing HPLC to the masses.

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox
Handheld LIBS Analyzer - Vulcan Optimum+

Handheld LIBS Analyzer - Vulcan Optimum+

The Vulcan from Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science is one of the fastest metals analyzers with sturdy construction. Users just have to squeeze the trigger and a second later the result can be viewed. The Vulcan+ range makes use of the Laser Induced Breakdown (LIBS) technology; therefore the users need not concern themselves about X-rays.

From Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

More Content from TOFWERK

See all content from TOFWERK