New Olympus DSX1000 Digital Microscope Offers Advanced Tools for Faster Failure Analysis

Jun 6 2019

The new DSX1000 digital microscope combines the quality of renowned Olympus optics with the ease of use of digital technologies. Designed to measure and observe a variety of materials, the microscope offers guaranteed high- and low-magnification accuracy and precision* in a single instrument for users in the electronics, metal, semiconductor, automotive, aerospace and medical device manufacturing industries.

New benefits and features enhance the DSX1000 digital microscope’s performance and measurement capabilities, including:

  • Fast, one-button switching between 17 objective lenses for low and high magnification, from 20X to 7000X
  • Telecentric optical system offers guaranteed accuracy and repeatability* at all magnifications
  • The best image function enables users to quickly compare and choose the best observation method between 6 options, brightfield, oblique, darkfield, MIX, polarization, and differential interference contrast
  • 60 frames-per-second image acquisition means fast, smooth image stitching for large samples
  • The memory function saves user data for quick, easy setup and repeatable image acquisition

High Macro to Micro Imaging Versatility

Users can change lenses by pushing a button and quickly go from macro-scale inspections to micro-level observations. High numerical aperture lenses provide high resolution at high magnification, so users can see the fine details in their samples. When working with larger samples, such as electronic boards or machined components, super long working distance objectives minimize the chance of accidentally damaging a sample during analysis, while the coded free-angle observation system and rotating stage (±90°) make it easier to inspect samples from many angles.

