Optically Clear, Low Viscosity Epoxy System Features High Flexibility

Two component epoxy, Master Bond EP88FL, is a highly flexible, optically clear compound formulated for bonding, coating, sealing, potting and encapsulation. It is easy to use, with a mixing ratio of one to one by weight or volume.

EP88FL withstands thermal cycling and shock. It is ideal in applications where stress relief is needed with a tensile modulus ranging from 10,000 psi to 20,000 psi. This system provides an elongation of 30-50% and bonds well to a wide variety of substrates such as metals, ceramics, plastics and glass. Despite curing with a good degree of flexibility, it cannot be considered soft since it has a Shore D hardness between 45-55 at 75°F. The refractive index is 1.51 at 589 nm, making the system relevant for applications in optics, opto-electronics, aerospace and OEM.

The mixed viscosity of EP88FL is 800-1,200 cps at room temperature, and its working life is 20-30 minutes for a 100 gram batch. EP88FL can be cured at room temperature or elevated temperatures. The optimal cure is overnight at 75°F plus 1 to 2 hours at 150-200°F. Master Bond EP88FL is available in standard packaging ranging from ½ pint to 5 gallon containers as well as specialty packaging including FlexiPaks®, syringes and gun dispensers.

Master Bond Optically Clear Epoxy Systems

EP88FL is a free-flowing, highly flexible, stress absorbing epoxy with a low modulus of elasticity. It is optically clear with a refractive index of 1.51. Read more about Master Bond’s optically clear adhesive systems at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/optically-clear-polymer-adhesives.