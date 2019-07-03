“Fluorescence in Industry” Chapter Discusses Using Photon Counting Instrumentation for Fluorescence Lifetime Measurement

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in fluorescence instrumentation and other spectroscopy solutions, is proud to announce that our fluorescence and TCSPC products are the subject of a complete chapter in a new book, ‘Fluorescence in Industry,’ one of a series of books put out by Springer.

The series focusses on the field of fluorescence and the practical applications that are on the forefront of the technology, including analytical, biomedical, molecular sciences, etc.

The chapter is entitled, “Instrumentation for Fluorescence Lifetime Measurement Using Photon Counting,” and highlights the company’s dedication to ensuring that HORIBA instruments incorporate leading-edge research capabilities that continue to meet the broad and evolving range of customer applications. The chapter on “Instrumentation for Fluorescence Lifetime Measurement Using Photon Counting” charts the history of Strathclyde University spinoff of IBH and its products, from its incorporation in 1977 as the longest-established company in TCSPC, through to its present role as part of HORIBA Scientific.

The HORIBA DeltaFlex TCSPC system is described in the chapter as an example of leading-edge capabilities for measuring fluorescence lifetimes. According to David Birch, from HORIBA Jobin Yvon IBH Ltd., “This includes resolving fluorescence lifetimes down to 5ps, as frequently observed in energy transfer, nanoparticle metrology with sub-nanometre resolution and measuring a fluorescence lifetime in as little as 60μs for the study of transient species and kinetics.”

Additional authors of the chapter include from HORIBA Jobin Yvon IBH Ltd, Graham Hungerford, David McLoskey, Kulwinder Sagoo, and Philip Yip. Both David Birch and Philip Yip are also associated with the Photophysics Research Group, Department of Physics, Scottish Universities Physics Alliance, University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, UK.

Jobin Yvon, a part of the HORIBA Group since 1997, is celebrating its JY 200 Year Anniversary. Since 1819, Jobin Yvon has been a worldwide leader in optical innovation, which forms the foundation of HORIBA’s scientific instrumentation.

The book has just been released and HORIBA Scientific proud to be offering a 20% discount off the cost of either the hard cover or the e-book versions. The contact form to complete the purchase directly through Springer is http://www.horiba.com/en_en/products/by-segment/scientific/molecular-and-microanalysis/HORIBA-Springer-Book-Discount/. The offer is valid from July 1, 2019 through until August 18, 2019.