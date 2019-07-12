R.D. Abbott to Co-Organize, Sponsor and Exhibit at LSR 2019

R.D. Abbott Company, Inc. (RDAbbott), a full-service elastomers supplier and materials science company, is an organizer, sponsor and exhibitor for LSR 2019, the premiere event for liquid silicone rubber (LSR) professionals.

This year’s conference is scheduled for September 9-12, 2019, in Schaumburg, Illinois, and will include technical presentations, a new half-day workshop about LSR simulation at SIGMASOFT®, and a visit to equipment maker ARBURG to see silicone processing technologies. The keynote lecture is about design issues and will be followed by a panel discussion with silicone experts.

Tom Jenkins, RDAbbott’s Executive Director of Business Development, is a member of the Organizing Committee for the third year in a row. The other committee members are Amos Golovoy of AG Research, Juergen Giesow of ARGURG, Rick Finnie and Geri Anderson of M.R. Mold and Engineering, Steven Broadbent of ACH-Solution USA, Oliver Franssen of Momentive Performance Materials, Markus Landl of The Rico Group, Kurt Manigatter of ELMET GmbH, Victor Morando of Dymotek, and Lynn Momrow-Zielinksi of Extreme Molding.

“RDAbbott is honored to be part of the Organizing Committee for LSR 2019,” said Jenkins. “This annual conference attracts a significant number of silicone professionals and is regarded as the most important event of the year by industry leaders. RDAbbott has been an event organizer since its inception, but we’re particularly excited about this year’s conference because of the unique and relevant learning opportunities—both onsite, at the conference, and during the offsite tours.”

An LSR 2019 sponsor, RDAbbott plans to co-exhibit with Dow, which will provide two technical presentations. Craig Gross, Senior TS&D Scientist with Dow Consumer Solutions, will present “The Best of LSR – Characteristics, Market and Innovation.” Jake Steinbrecher, Technical Service and Development Engineer for Lighting and Elastomers at Dow, will present “Enabling Advanced Lens Designs with Moldable Optical Silicones.”

LSR 2019 will also provide a new opportunity to participate in a workshop at the North American facility for SIGMASOFT®, a global provider of virtual molding software. This half-day event is limited to 25 participants and will include hands-on learning about LSR simulation. RDAbbott has partnered with SIGMASOFT® before on LSR injection molding simulations. In conjunction with M.R. Mold and Engineering, the companies also partnered on a headlamp optic project.

Source: https://rdabbott.com/