RDAbbott to Present LSR Materials and Processing at Molding 2021

R.D. Abbott Co., Inc. (RDAbbott) will present “Essentials of LSR Materials and Processing” at Molding 2021, a conference that is widely recognized as the most important forum for technical information and business conditions in the injection molding industry.

Rick Ziebell, Vice President of Technology and Technical Fellow will deliver RDAbbott’s presentation about liquid silicone rubber (LSR) on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (ET) as part of the LSR Molding – Auxiliary Equipment Breakout track.

Molding 2021 runs from September 21 to 23 and will be in Hall A of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. The event is organized by Plastics Technology and Gardner Business Media, Inc. for industry leaders who want to discover and discuss the latest developments in molding processes, materials, and management techniques. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the molding conference returns with in-person offerings such as an injection molded parts competition. Education and exhibits are hallmarks of this event, which is organized into tracks with multiple sessions.

RDAbbott’s “Essentials of LSR Materials and Processing” presentation will cover the practical side of LSR and how it applies to material processing. The training in LSR fabrication and mold design that Rick Ziebell will provide is intended for those who are new to LSR materials and processing. His presentation will include a perspective on LSR chemistry that is relevant to the mechanical design of molds and equipment. Participants will also learn what’s new in raw materials development—including the surface modification of silicones and antimicrobial silicones.

“RDAbbott looks forward to Molding 2021 and to the return of this important in-person event for the injection molding community,” said Ziebell.

Source: https://rdabbott.com/