RDAbbott to Educate Television Audiences About the Rubber Industry

R.D. Abbott Co., Inc. (RDAbbott) will educate TV audiences about the past, present, and future of the rubber industry in a five-minute documentary filmed by the Viewpoint Project and hosted by actor Dennis Quaid.

The Viewpoint Project is comprised of an experienced team of producers, writers, editors, and imaging specialists who create educational content exclusively for Public Television stations. Commercials that cross-promote Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid episodes appear on major networks like Fox News, CNN, CNBC, the Learning Channel, and the Discovery channel.

Recently, the Viewpoint Project and RDAbbott filmed a video documentary about the origins of rubber and how it’s an indispensable compound in our modern life. This video will air through Public Television partners such as the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and American Public Television (APT).

The documentary highlights RDAbbott’s facilities, personnel, and equipment, and includes commentary from Keith Thomas, CEO; Jerry McCall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Rick Ziebell, Vice President of Technology and Technical Fellow; and Gerardo Ramirez, Jr., a former intern of RDAbbott who is currently working as a Mechanisms Manufacturing Engineer for Space X.

Their commentaries accentuate a few applications and markets where rubber is essential. Markets like transportation, aerospace, construction, and healthcare, where corresponding applications are improving fuel efficiencies, reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and contributing to medical breakthroughs.

“Rubber has made a profound impact on all our lives, from the way we walk to the way we communicate, and the way we travel. It has touched every aspect of our lives and brought tremendous value and tremendous quality,” shared Jerry McCall during the filming. He goes on to share how “…rubber is so much more than tires or door mats. It is a high-tech, limitless industry that is full of opportunities.”

The upcoming broadcast represents the culmination of an effort that began in June 2021 when Viewpoint contacted RDAbbott’s CEO Keith Thomas with an interest in learning more about the rubber industry.

“We are humbled and excited about this opportunity,” said Keith Thomas. “This will be an enduring tool we can use to promote our industry.”

To participate in the Viewpoint series, featured guests must submit details about their educational mission and its specific industry relevance. The goal of the Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid series is to provide unique and innovative educational content by featuring influential industry professionals and groundbreaking organizations.

RDAbbott’s Viewpoint episode about the rubber industry is scheduled to air on Fox Business Network on Thursday, May 26, 2022, and Sunday, May 29, 2022, during prime time.

This episode can also be viewed on RDAbbott’s website at: https://rdabbott.com/news/viewpoint.

