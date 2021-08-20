RDAbbott to Exhibit at IEC 2021 and Showcase Supplier Partners

R.D. Abbott Co., Inc. (RDAbbott) will reconnect with customers and colleagues at the International Elastomers Conference (IEC) hosted by the Rubber Division, ACS in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from October 4 to 6 in Booth 1933.

Members of the RDAbbott team will highlight the company’s capabilities and those of its supplier partners. This is the second in-person Rubber Division, ACS event for RDAbbott this year and an important opportunity to share insights and expertise as the rubber industry moves beyond COVID-19.

The IEC is where manufacturers, distributors, fabricators, and educators come together to exchange ideas and information about materials, equipment, tools, and services. IEC is where connections are made, knowledge is shared, new products and technologies are introduced, and business happens. Because of the global pandemic, last year’s event was conducted on-line. IEC 2021 returns to a face-to-face format and will provide valuable networking opportunities.

Several of RDAbbott’s U.S. and Canada commercial team members plan to attend IEC 2021, including Krista Toutant, Jerry McCall, and Scott Legleu—all of whom have supported the Rubber Division, ACS in various roles. All three also attended their Spring Technical Meeting in April 2021 and enjoyed the return to in-person events. RDAbbott supports the Rubber Division, ACS at the national level and is involved with all its local rubber groups.

Krista Toutant, RDAbbott’s Business Line Manager, will join IEC 2021 in her capacity as Assistant Treasurer for the Rubber Division, ACS. Jerry McCall, RDAbbott’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, is a past Chair whose leadership helped the Rubber Division, ACS grow its membership by 10%. Scott Legleu is RDAbbott’s Senior Business Development Manager and part of the industry organization’s Membership and Marketing Committees.

“RDAbbott is proud to demonstrate its commitment to the rubber industry by participating in this important in-person event,” said McCall. “We look forward to reconnecting with customers and colleagues and invite them to visit us in Booth 1933.”

RDAbbott’s supplier partners who plan to attend IEC 2021 include:

Alpha Technologies, Booth 1515

ARLANXEO, Booth 2237

Cancarb, Booth 1437

Hallstar, Booth 1532

ITW Pro Brands, Booth 1117

Parker LORD, Booth 1823

TSE Industries, Booth 2230

Many of these supplier partners will present technical papers throughout the event.

