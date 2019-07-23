PAC Releases OptiPMD, the Next Generation Lab Mini-Distillation Analyzer

PAC introduces OptiPMD, ISL's latest version of its robust and portable micro-distillation analyzer. OptiPMD combines 15 years of experience with the latest technology to offer a user-friendly solution that significantly reduces the need for training. OptiPMD follows ASTM D7345, which is approved in more than 10 fuel specifications, including gasoline with up to 20% ethanol, diesel, jet fuel, kerosene and bio-diesels.

OptiPMD performs a physical atmospheric distillation in just 10 minutes using only 10 ml of sample. This allows you to make faster decisions for process optimization and potentially save you millions in off-spec products.

OptiPMD is designed to be a true "one-push-button" solution, with a fully automated test sequence, allowing minimal operator attendance. Simply prepare the sample and load into the analyzer. Type in a sample ID, select it from the pre-loaded options, or scan it with the barcode reader. Then, just press START to run the sample. The results can be stored, printed or shared via ethernet, LIMS or with a USB drive.

OptiPMD is the fastest way to perform a distillation of petroleum products. Our analyzer saves between 25 to 35 minutes per distillation, compared to D86 analyzers.

OptiPMD's robust design and compact size makes it ideal for mobile lab applications. It also includes the highest safety standards including an optical flame detector, a built-in fire suppression system, and quality control functions, which allow users to enter specification limits by product.

OptiPMD is compliant with: ASTM D7345, IP 596 and in perfect correlation to: ASTM D86, D1160 (biodiesel B100), ISO 3405 & IP123. It's also included in 10 ASTM fuel specifications as an alternative to D86 for product certification and compliant with international fuel specs in Canada, Mexico, Chile, India as well as Def Stan 91-091 for jet fuel.

