Posted in | Business | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation

PAC Releases OptiPMD, the Next Generation Lab Mini-Distillation Analyzer

PAC introduces OptiPMD, ISL's latest version of its robust and portable micro-distillation analyzer. OptiPMD combines 15 years of experience with the latest technology to offer a user-friendly solution that significantly reduces the need for training. OptiPMD follows ASTM D7345, which is approved in more than 10 fuel specifications, including gasoline with up to 20% ethanol, diesel, jet fuel, kerosene and bio-diesels.

OptiPMD

OptiPMD performs a physical atmospheric distillation in just 10 minutes using only 10 ml of sample. This allows you to make faster decisions for process optimization and potentially save you millions in off-spec products.

OptiPMD is designed to be a true "one-push-button" solution, with a fully automated test sequence, allowing minimal operator attendance. Simply prepare the sample and load into the analyzer. Type in a sample ID, select it from the pre-loaded options, or scan it with the barcode reader. Then, just press START to run the sample. The results can be stored, printed or shared via ethernet, LIMS or with a USB drive.

OptiPMD is the fastest way to perform a distillation of petroleum products. Our analyzer saves between 25 to 35 minutes per distillation, compared to D86 analyzers.

OptiPMD's robust design and compact size makes it ideal for mobile lab applications. It also includes the highest safety standards including an optical flame detector, a built-in fire suppression system, and quality control functions, which allow users to enter specification limits by product.

OptiPMD is compliant with: ASTM D7345, IP 596 and in perfect correlation to: ASTM D86, D1160 (biodiesel B100), ISO 3405 & IP123. It's also included in 10 ASTM fuel specifications as an alternative to D86 for product certification and compliant with international fuel specs in Canada, Mexico, Chile, India as well as Def Stan 91-091 for jet fuel.

Watch this video or visit www.paclp.com for more information or to schedule a demo.

Source: http://www.paclp.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PAC L.P.. (2019, July 23). PAC Releases OptiPMD, the Next Generation Lab Mini-Distillation Analyzer. AZoM. Retrieved on July 24, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51763.

  • MLA

    PAC L.P.. "PAC Releases OptiPMD, the Next Generation Lab Mini-Distillation Analyzer". AZoM. 24 July 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51763>.

  • Chicago

    PAC L.P.. "PAC Releases OptiPMD, the Next Generation Lab Mini-Distillation Analyzer". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51763. (accessed July 24, 2019).

  • Harvard

    PAC L.P.. 2019. PAC Releases OptiPMD, the Next Generation Lab Mini-Distillation Analyzer. AZoM, viewed 24 July 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51763.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

More Content from PAC L.P.

See all content from PAC L.P.