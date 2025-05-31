Posted in | News | New Product

PAC Introduces OptiDist2: The Next Generation of Atmospheric Distillation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

PAC, a global leader in analytical instrumentation with over 5,000 distillation instruments deployed worldwide, proudly introduces OptiDist 2, setting a new benchmark in atmospheric distillation. Built on the success of its predecessor, OptiDist 2 delivers unparalleled precision, efficiency, and reliability with its patented thermosiphon cooling system, enhanced safety features, and seamless PACe integration for optimized lab performance.

Image Credit: PAC L.P.

OptiDist has long been recognized for its precision in distillation, and OptiDist 2 advances that legacy with a sealed, maintenance-friendly cooling system. This ensures consistent temperature control and reduced downtime, while its dualoptimizer heater technology enables real-time adjustments for flawless distillation, even with challenging samples.

"In today’s fast-paced labs, accuracy, efficiency, and reliability are critical" said Pete Morris, President of PAC.

"OptiDist 2 is a breakthrough in distillation technology, offering superior precision, lower operating costs, and seamless digital integration with PACe."

To deliver on its promise of performance, OptiDist 2 incorporates key innovations designed to optimize both safety and functionality:

Unmatched Cooling Performance

The thermosiphon cooling system provides uniform condenser temperature control, greatly increasing reliability by reducing moving parts thereby improving lab efficiency and uptime.

Effortless Precision

The thermosiphon cooling system provides extremely even cooling action and the dual-optimizer heater system continuously adjusts heating conditions, which together ensures precise, repeatable distillation.

Enhanced Safety & Seamless Operation

OptiDist 2 enhances lab safety with features such as VOC extraction to reduce fume exposure, glassware verification to prevent incorrect setups, fire detection and suppression, and rapid cooling for improved efficiency. With one-button operation, a responsive touchscreen, barcoded flask recognition, and QR-coded heater plate verification, it simplifies workflows and reduces errors. PACe integration provides real-time monitoring and enhanced data management.

Key Features & Benefits

Designed for exceptional performance, OptiDist 2 offers:

  • Dual Optimizer Technology for excellent repeatability and reproducibility, ensuring real-time, accurate temperature control for consistent results.
  • A user-friendly design with a touchscreen interface, flask recognition, QR code heater plate verification, and seamless connectivity.
  • High reliability through the patented Thermosiphon Cooling System, providing uniform cooling with minimal maintenance and long-term performance.
  • A modular design built for durability and efficiency, optimizing performance and reducing operating costs.
  • Full compliance with global regulatory standards, including ASTM, ISO, IP, DIN, and JIS, ensuring broad applicability.

The Future of Distillation

With its advanced cooling system, intelligent automation, and robust safety features, OptiDist 2 sets a new industry standard for precision distillation. "OptiDist 2 allows labs to focus on productivity instead of maintenance," added Pete Morris. "It’s a game-changer for throughput, unbeatable uptime, and efficiency."

Source:

PAC L.P.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PAC L.P.. (2025, May 31). PAC Introduces OptiDist2: The Next Generation of Atmospheric Distillation. AZoM. Retrieved on May 31, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64616.

  • MLA

    PAC L.P.. "PAC Introduces OptiDist2: The Next Generation of Atmospheric Distillation". AZoM. 31 May 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64616>.

  • Chicago

    PAC L.P.. "PAC Introduces OptiDist2: The Next Generation of Atmospheric Distillation". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64616. (accessed May 31, 2025).

  • Harvard

    PAC L.P.. 2025. PAC Introduces OptiDist2: The Next Generation of Atmospheric Distillation. AZoM, viewed 31 May 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64616.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from PAC L.P.

See all content from PAC L.P.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback