PAC Introduces OptiDist2: The Next Generation of Atmospheric Distillation

PAC, a global leader in analytical instrumentation with over 5,000 distillation instruments deployed worldwide, proudly introduces OptiDist 2, setting a new benchmark in atmospheric distillation. Built on the success of its predecessor, OptiDist 2 delivers unparalleled precision, efficiency, and reliability with its patented thermosiphon cooling system, enhanced safety features, and seamless PACe integration for optimized lab performance.

Image Credit: PAC L.P.

OptiDist has long been recognized for its precision in distillation, and OptiDist 2 advances that legacy with a sealed, maintenance-friendly cooling system. This ensures consistent temperature control and reduced downtime, while its dualoptimizer heater technology enables real-time adjustments for flawless distillation, even with challenging samples.

"In today’s fast-paced labs, accuracy, efficiency, and reliability are critical" said Pete Morris, President of PAC.

"OptiDist 2 is a breakthrough in distillation technology, offering superior precision, lower operating costs, and seamless digital integration with PACe."

To deliver on its promise of performance, OptiDist 2 incorporates key innovations designed to optimize both safety and functionality:

Unmatched Cooling Performance

The thermosiphon cooling system provides uniform condenser temperature control, greatly increasing reliability by reducing moving parts thereby improving lab efficiency and uptime.

Effortless Precision

The thermosiphon cooling system provides extremely even cooling action and the dual-optimizer heater system continuously adjusts heating conditions, which together ensures precise, repeatable distillation.

Enhanced Safety & Seamless Operation

OptiDist 2 enhances lab safety with features such as VOC extraction to reduce fume exposure, glassware verification to prevent incorrect setups, fire detection and suppression, and rapid cooling for improved efficiency. With one-button operation, a responsive touchscreen, barcoded flask recognition, and QR-coded heater plate verification, it simplifies workflows and reduces errors. PACe integration provides real-time monitoring and enhanced data management.

Key Features & Benefits

Designed for exceptional performance, OptiDist 2 offers:

Dual Optimizer Technology for excellent repeatability and reproducibility, ensuring real-time, accurate temperature control for consistent results.

A user-friendly design with a touchscreen interface, flask recognition, QR code heater plate verification, and seamless connectivity.

High reliability through the patented Thermosiphon Cooling System, providing uniform cooling with minimal maintenance and long-term performance.

A modular design built for durability and efficiency, optimizing performance and reducing operating costs.

Full compliance with global regulatory standards, including ASTM, ISO, IP, DIN, and JIS, ensuring broad applicability.

The Future of Distillation

With its advanced cooling system, intelligent automation, and robust safety features, OptiDist 2 sets a new industry standard for precision distillation. "OptiDist 2 allows labs to focus on productivity instead of maintenance," added Pete Morris. "It’s a game-changer for throughput, unbeatable uptime, and efficiency."