Environics is "Murphy's Monday Manufacturer"

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) announced that family- and woman-owned manufacturer Environics was “Murphy’s Monday Manufacturer" on April 9, 2019.

Housed in a 11,000 square foot facility in Tolland, Environics specializes in the manufacturing of gas flow management systems, primarily for air monitoring sites for the U.S. military, universities, and other businesses such as sensor manufacturers, gas companies, and stack testers.

Environics is a second generation family- and woman owned business that was founded in 1986. Environics is the sole licensed manufacturer of the Reduced Oxygen Breathing Device (ROBD). ROBD was developed by the U.S. Navy and used by all branches of the U.S. military to train pilots and flight crews to recognize the early signs of hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation, with the goal of immediately recognizing symptoms and using their on-board oxygen quickly. The company is active in the Tolland and Rockville areas, routinely donating to local food banks and shelters such as Cornerstone and Hockanum Valley Community Council. Rachel Stansel, president of Environics, ran the Boston Marathon in 2015 and 2016 to raise money for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a residential summer camp and year-round center in Ashford serving children and their families coping with cancer and other serious illnesses and conditions.

“Thanks to Rachel and the hardworking team at Environics, they have been able to produce quality products used by companies and our armed forces all around the world. I’m grateful for their many years of dedication to Connecticut manufacturing, and I’m excited to see what they do next,” said Murphy.

“At Environics, we are very proud of our Connecticut roots. Our quality begins with our parts, and many of our long-term vendors also call Connecticut home. The Environics team is dedicated to our customers’ needs, before, during and after a system is purchased. We proudly stand by our systems and believe in fostering long-term relationships with our customers and vendors,” said Rachel Stansel, president of Environics.

The manufacturing industry plays a crucial role throughout Connecticut communities, creating new jobs and accelerating the state’s economic recovery. Today, Connecticut’s 4,600 manufacturers account for 10% of the state’s jobs and 87% of the state’s total exports. In order to protect and grow manufacturing jobs in Connecticut, Murphy has introduced two pieces of legislation that aim to strengthen existing standards and prioritize the purchase of American-made goods, the BuyAmerican.gov Act and the American Jobs Matter Act.

