Second edition of AAMS, the international summit for Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace, 3 & 4 December in Toulouse, France

The first international business convention dedicated to Additive manufacturing in the Aerospace industry, the Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Summit will welcome, during two days, Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th December at the Diagora-Labège convention centre in Toulouse, the key players in this field: industry leaders, suppliers, SMEs, mid-tier firms, and actors in the field of research.

For its first edition in 2017, AAMS brought together, also in Toulouse, 400 participants representing 15 countries and over 200 companies, and more than 1,500 BtoB meetings were organised.

This year should feature many enriching exchanges, through panel discussions and workshops hosted by industrial specialists from the business and research worlds as well as experts from the Aerospace Valley competitiveness cluster.

An event not to be missed, to find information and to debate on the different Additive Manufacturing challenges : the market trends, the position of the aerospace industry, the position of France and Europe, the most promising technologies, financing investments…

The show will also be the occasion for participants to establish privileged contacts, through BtoB meetings during the many networking pauses.

The first day will be dedicated to panel discussions :

Additive Manufacturing Introduction in the future aerospace programmes: what is the vision of the main European OEMs?

AIRBUS SAS - Jérôme RASCOL, Vice President, Head of the Additive Layer Manufacturing Platform

SAFRAN ADDITIVE - François-Xavier FOUBERT, Additive Manufacturing Campus Director DASSAULT AVIATION - Gilles SURDON, Production Process Development Department, Exploratory Development Centre ARIANEGROUP - Guy LARNAC, Materials and Processes Engineer EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY - ESTEC - Thomas ROHR, Head of Materials and Processes Section, Mechanical Department

What will Tier 1 equipment manufacturers do to develop the use of Additive Manufacturing Technologies?

GKN AEROSPACE – Sandeep RAJA, Director of Business Development PREMIUM AEROTECH - Thomas BIELEFELD, Senior Manager, Head of Additive Manufacturing

LIEBHERR AEROSPACE LINDENBERG GmbH – Stefan PUE, Director R&T

AUBERT & DUVAL – Olivier DUBOIS, Additive Manufacturing Powders Business Line director

Which technological locks still have to be overcome to speed up the use of Additive Manufacturing technologies in the Aerospace sector?

THE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY CENTRE (UK) – David WIMPENNY, Chief technologist in Additive Manufacturing

FRAUNHOFER RESEARCH INSTITUTE FOR ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IAPT (Germany)

Tim WISCHEROPP, Head of Division Additive Manufacturing Design

ADDIMALLIANCE – Lionel ARNAUD, Head of the CEF3D scientific platform

POLITECNICO DI TORINO (Italy) - Mariangela LOMBARDI, Professor TECNALIA - Haize GALARRAGA, Additive Manufacturing Strategy Manager

UNIVERSITY OF AUBURN (US) - Nima SHAMSAEI, Director of the National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence

Alterning with the panel discussions, several presentations will take place about 3D printing and Prometheus, the reusable European rocket engine as well as user cases about the economic and technical benefits of Additive Manufacturing.

The second day will be dedicated to workshops and programmed BtoB meetings. The workshops will enable participants to meet with representatives of GDTECH, PRINTSKY, EOS, LISI AEROSPACE, IRT SAINT EXUPERY, BEAM, NORMANDIE AEROSPACE, NOVITOM, MSC SOFTWARE and BURLOAK TECHNOLOGIES.

To register for AAMS, check out the detailed programme and the list of keynote speakers: http://www.france.additive-aerospace-summit.com/

Source: https://aams.org/