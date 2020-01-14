Posted in | 3D Printing

Particle Testing Authority Announces a Comprehensive Contract Testing Service for Additive Manufacturing Powders

Particle Testing Authority, Micromeritics’ ISO17025 accredited contract testing laboratory today announced a comprehensive physical characterization service for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry that provides fast and efficient access to the techniques routinely used to optimize process performance and the attributes of finished products. Relevant characteristics of AM powders – metals, polymers, and other materials – include:

  • Particle size and shape
  • Density
  • Porosity
  • Bulk powder flowability
  • Surface area and topography
  • Environmental stability

ParticleTesting Authority (PTA) quantifies all these characteristics using state-of-the-art instrumentation backed by in-depth materials characterization knowledge. The resulting service provides remarkable value for AM powder developers, manufacturers and users looking to augment, enhance or replace in-house analytical services with a more effective approach.

We provide more comprehensive testing for AM powders than many in the industry can sustain in an in-house labFor example, in addition to high resolution laser diffraction particle sizing we offer other techniques such as gravity sedimentation which can help to elucidate particle size distribution, to robustly quantify the fine and coarse fractions that can be crucial to powder performance. We also use the Freeman FT4 Powder Rheometer®, an instrument used by leaders in the industry to sensitively differentiate the bulk flowability of AM powders in a way that correlates directly with printing performance.

Greg Thiele, General Manager, PTA

The properties that PTA measure for AM powders influence or quantify how they will flow, pack and respond to thermal energy – melting or sintering. These are the characteristics that define processability, whether a powder will print and the throughput that can be achieved, and critical attributes of the finished product, such as resolution, strength and porosity. The resulting data support the development of new powders for specific printers, the effective differentiation of supplies, powder choice for a new application and the evolution of effective powder management and recycling strategies.

Powder-based AM processes are exacting, and competing effectively relies on the application of a fairly extensive analytical toolkit. We’re delighted to be able to offer access to all the instrumentation required along with the know-how required to generate relevant data of exemplary quality. Buying analytical services can be extremely cost-effective when costs are robustly assessed against the expense of maintaining a full in-house capability, or worse, not being able to reliably predict or elucidate AM powder performance.

Greg Thiele, General Manager, PTA

Find out more about PTA’s offering for AM powders on particletesting.com/additive-manufacturing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. (2020, January 14). Particle Testing Authority Announces a Comprehensive Contract Testing Service for Additive Manufacturing Powders. AZoM. Retrieved on January 15, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52829.

  • MLA

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Particle Testing Authority Announces a Comprehensive Contract Testing Service for Additive Manufacturing Powders". AZoM. 15 January 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52829>.

  • Chicago

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. "Particle Testing Authority Announces a Comprehensive Contract Testing Service for Additive Manufacturing Powders". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52829. (accessed January 15, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Micromeritics Instrument Corporation. 2020. Particle Testing Authority Announces a Comprehensive Contract Testing Service for Additive Manufacturing Powders. AZoM, viewed 15 January 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52829.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

In this interview AZoM talks to Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer from Master Bond, about the benefits of LED curing adhesives.

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

More Content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

See all content from Micromeritics Instrument Corporation