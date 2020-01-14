Tough Epoxy Polysulfide Adhesive Resists High Temperatures

It resists temperatures up to 350°F, much higher than typical epoxy polysulfide systems. This room temperature curable adhesive also features convenient handling characteristics with a 1 to 1 mix ratio by weight or volume and an easily flowable mixed viscosity of 5,000-15,000 cps.

EP21TPHT offers a high lap shear strength of 1,600-1,800 psi and bonds well to a variety of substrates including metals, composites, glass, ceramics, and many rubbers. It is a toughened compound with good elongation of 20-40%, and a relatively low tensile modulus of 30,000-50,000 psi at room temperature. This combination of properties makes it suitable for applications involving thermal cycling and mechanical stresses. Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer, Master Bond Inc.

EP21TPHT is an electrically insulative material with a dielectric constant of 3.9 and volume resistivity of more than 1014 ohm-cm at 75°F. It withstands exposure to a wide range of chemicals including but not limited to fuels, oils, hydrocarbons and hydraulic fluids. EP21TPHT offers a unique combination of performance properties advantageous in many applications in the aerospace, military, electronic, electrical, and specialty OEM industries. This product is available for use in double barrel syringes and gun dispensers, as well as in ½ pint, pint, quart or gallon container kits.

Master Bond EP21TPHT is a two component epoxy polysulfide system with excellent resistance to fuels, oils, and similar chemicals. As a flexibilized and toughened system, it can withstand thermal cycling and mechanical stresses. Read more about Master Bond’s chemically resistant adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/chemical-resistance.