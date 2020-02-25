More Service for Customers in North America

Given the widespread success of its pyroelectric detectors in the USA, Canada and Mexico, InfraTec is expanding its local presence. Justin Jensen will be joining the team as new Sales Manager East.

His experience and profound knowledge of the market make Justin Jensen an excellent fit for us. He has worked in this industry for several years and is very familiar with sales and development. This is exactly the kind of expertise that this job requires.

Dr. Matthias Heinze, Managing Director, InfraTec infrared LLC

Jensen will focus on direct support for customers east of the Mississippi in the USA and Canada. Here the chemical engineer will benefit from his many years of professional experience in the field of infrared components, in designing and manufacturing pyroelectric materials as well as in managing OEM customer projects.

InfraTec infrared LLC, a subsidiary of InfraTec GmbH in the USA, founded in 2007, will thus again be strengthened in personnel terms. Application specialist Benjamin Du remains responsible for the sales activities in the western parts of North America. With its new staff members, InfraTec will be able to react even faster and more targeted to customer requests from all over North America.

