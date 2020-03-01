Solutions Announces SaaS Option for Its Industry-Leading LIMS Platform

LIMS Customers Can Now Choose SaaS, Cloud-Hosted, or On-Premise Installations.

Visit Booth #4432 at Pittcon 2020 to Learn More about LabVantage’s Range of Industry-Leading LIMS Solutions.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, announced that its platform is now available as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) package. With LabVantage SaaS, customers pay a simple subscription fee to access the entire LabVantage platform – laboratory information management system (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), and scientific data management system (SDMS).

The advantages of SaaS solutions have made them increasingly popular across industries. LabVantage SaaS eliminates the substantial upfront costs associated with perpetual licensing, server installations, and the additional qualification work of a conventional LIMS. The pay-as-you-go subscription provides users everything needed to access and operate the LabVantage LIMS through their own web browsers. It includes all software licenses, servers, networking, load balancing, backups, and failover. Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) ensures that all data traffic and servers on the client’s network are secure and enables easy access to the client’s instruments, printers and external systems.

With SaaS, software updates are automatically implemented by LabVantage, freeing up internal resources, eliminating downtime during installation and upgrades, and increasing productivity. The system is highly scalable and allows customers to pay only for what they need and use. It is a flexible option that makes it easy for customers to add features as they grow.

“Offering a SaaS option is consistent with our commitment to digital transformation and to making our LIMS platform available to all who can benefit from our industry-leading solutions,” says John Heiser, CEO at LabVantage Solutions. “As a comprehensive package that minimizes the need for upfront investments, infrastructure, equipment, and ongoing maintenance, our SaaS option makes it possible for organizations of all sizes to implement a LabVantage system. We are already the most flexible and configurable LIMS on the market. Offering on-premise or cloud-hosted perpetual licensing and now an all-inclusive SaaS option gives our customers greater flexibility to select the perfect solution for their specific needs.”

For more information on LabVantage LIMS, the most flexible and configurable LIMS on the market, with a wide choice of platform hosting options, visit labvantage.com/our-platform/.

LabVantage Solutions is exhibiting at the 2020 Pittcon Conference & Expo in Chicago, IL, March 1-5, 2020. Visit Booth # 4432 to learn more about Lab Vantage’s industry-leading LIMS solutions and the SaaS option.

About LabVantage Solutions

A recognized leader in enterprise laboratory software solutions, LabVantage Solutions dedicates itself to improving customer outcomes by transforming data into knowledge. The LabVantage informatics platform is highly configurable, integrated across a common architecture, and 100% browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users. Deployed on-premise, via the cloud, or SaaS, it seamlessly interfaces with instruments and other enterprise systems – enabling true digital transformation. The platform consists of the most modern laboratory information management system (LIMS) available, integrated electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), and scientific data management system (SDMS); and, for healthcare settings, a laboratory information system (LIS). We support more than 1500 global customer sites in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil & gas, genetics/diagnostics, and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, with global offices, LabVantage has offered its comprehensive portfolio of products and services to enable customers to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory requirements for four decades. For more information, visit labvantage.com.