Posted in | Control Systems

New Decade Brings a Co-Pilot!

Deltech’s board of directors announced that J.J. Stevenson is now Deltech’s co-pilot and owner of 49% of the company. Current president Mary Stevenson retains 51% which allows Deltech to retain  WOSB (woman owned small business) status. Mr. Stevenson previously owned 20% of the stock.

Both will receive new titles which reflect their “co-pilot” roles:

Mr. Stevenson – Director (Sales, Design, and Engineering)

Dr. Stevenson – Director (Marketing, Human, Resources, and Finance)

Dr. Stevenson announced the change to employees saying, “The new titles better reflect our actual areas of expertise and responsibility. As we have been working well together in this mode for several years now, both before and after we lost Cal, you shouldn’t expect to see any dramatic changes in Deltech’s operations.

Dr. Stevenson first joined the company in 1984, and began serving as Deltech’s president in the 1990s. Mr. Stevenson began working at Deltech as a high school student, and continued on a part time basis until 2005. At that time he became a full time member of the engineering team after earning a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. He became Deltech’s Engineering Manager in 2015.

Another family member – (Deltech’s founder, the late Calvin L. Stevenson’s grandson) –  Ryan White –   joined the Deltech Engineering team in 2017. He too has a new title better reflecting his current role:

Mechanical Engineer / Quality Assurance Manager

Mr. White successfully piloted Deltech through the  process of acquiring ISO 9001:2015 certification, and continues to monitor, maintain and augment our quality assurance program. In addition to acquiring additional responsibilities in Engineering and Sales, he is currently piloting Deltech Furnaces towards ASME NQA-1 certification. Deltech gratefully acknowledges the financial support and expertise received from the State of Colorado, Front Range Community College, and Manufacturer’s Edge in developing these quality assurance programs.

Deltech’s directors and Mr. White are scheduled to meet with our Small Business Development Center (SBDC) advisor Jon Jaggers to discuss 2020 strategy. The entire Deltech team is grateful to the SBDC and especially Mr. Jaggers for the expert advice and support we have received for the past five years. Continuing this relationship will most certainly be a part of our strategic plan.

New decade brings a co-pilot! We are looking forward to continuing to serve the materials science community in the decade ahead.

Source: https://www.deltechfurnaces.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Deltech, Inc. (2020, March 09). New Decade Brings a Co-Pilot!. AZoM. Retrieved on March 09, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53059.

  • MLA

    Deltech, Inc. "New Decade Brings a Co-Pilot!". AZoM. 09 March 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53059>.

  • Chicago

    Deltech, Inc. "New Decade Brings a Co-Pilot!". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53059. (accessed March 09, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Deltech, Inc. 2020. New Decade Brings a Co-Pilot!. AZoM, viewed 09 March 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53059.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

More Content from Deltech, Inc

See all content from Deltech, Inc