Deltech Furnaces is SBA Exporter of the Year

The Small Business Administration named Deltech Furnaces Colorado and Region VIII Exporter of the Year. Region VIII includes Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

SBA Small Business Week Awards Ceremony at Front Range Community College

Representatives from Colorado SBA including director Frances Padilla, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), the Department of Commerce, and our local Small Business Development Center (SBDC) visited Deltech on May 6th to offer congratulations, all part of National Small Business Week festivities. Deltech Furnaces was presented with a trophy as part of the Colorado Small Business Awards Ceremony held at Front Range Community College on May 10, 2019.

Deltech’s president Mary Stevenson credits the assistance received from state and national programs as critical to increasing export sales. “Thanks to our long time advisor from SBDC Jon Jaggers, the guidance we’ve received from people like Bryson Patterson of OEDIT and the trade specialists at the Department of Commerce including Lana Lennberg, Somer Sorenson Bain of Manufacturer’s Edge, plus the financial assistance received from the State of Colorado to obtain our ISO 9001:2015 certification, we have been able to grow and sustain our export business.”

Currently India is Deltech’s number one export customer. Deltech furnaces can be found in government labs such as the Ceramics and Glass Research Institute (CGCRI) and the International Advanced Research Center (ARCI). This year brought the addition of a significant private customer, Reliance Industries . Currently, export sales represent 7% of revenue, up from a 2-3% annual average. Deltech plans to continue making use of the available expertise to further expand our international sales.

Source: https://www.deltechfurnaces.com/