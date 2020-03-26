Quality Control of Polymers: Instant, Multi-parameter Method can Reduce Costs up to 90%

Many different norms are put in place to support polymer manufacturers with their QC process. However, time to result and the costs associated with the methods described by these norms can be quite excessive. Metrohm is pleased to present a free white paper that takes a closer look at an alternative method: Near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS). Based on real application examples, the authors demonstrate how NIRS can reduce running QC cost in the manufacturing process of polymers by 90%.

With NIRS costs of routine QC can be reduced by 90%

Underestimation of quality control processes is one of the major factors leading to internal and external product failure. This has been reported to cause a loss of turnover between 10–30%. Non-destructives and easy to use spectroscopic methods such as NIRS can play a key role in maintain product quality throughout the manufacturing process – without the costs and hazards associated with commonly used wet chemical methods. From this white paper you will learn:

How NIRS works and the advantages of this technique compared to conventional methods

How NIRS can reduce running costs for quality control by 90%, as exemplified by real applications

How typical quality parameters in the polymer industry (e.g. Intrinsic viscosity, Acid Number, moisture, functional groups ) can be quantified using NIRS as per ASTM E1665

