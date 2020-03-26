Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | Materials Research | Materials Analysis

Quality Control of Polymers: Instant, Multi-parameter Method can Reduce Costs up to 90%

Many different norms are put in place to support polymer manufacturers with their QC process. However, time to result and the costs associated with the methods described by these norms can be quite excessive. Metrohm is pleased to present a free white paper that takes a closer look at an alternative method: Near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS). Based on real application examples, the authors demonstrate how NIRS can reduce running QC cost in the manufacturing process of polymers by 90%.

With NIRS costs of routine QC can be reduced by 90%

Related Stories

Underestimation of quality control processes is one of the major factors leading to internal and external product failure. This has been reported to cause a loss of turnover between 10–30%. Non-destructives and easy to use spectroscopic methods such as NIRS can play a key role in maintain product quality throughout the manufacturing process – without the costs and hazards associated with commonly used wet chemical methods. From this white paper you will learn:

Download the White Paper and take your quality control to the next level.

Source: https://www.metrohm.com/en-in/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metrohm AG. (2020, March 26). Quality Control of Polymers: Instant, Multi-parameter Method can Reduce Costs up to 90%. AZoM. Retrieved on March 26, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53136.

  • MLA

    Metrohm AG. "Quality Control of Polymers: Instant, Multi-parameter Method can Reduce Costs up to 90%". AZoM. 26 March 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53136>.

  • Chicago

    Metrohm AG. "Quality Control of Polymers: Instant, Multi-parameter Method can Reduce Costs up to 90%". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53136. (accessed March 26, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Metrohm AG. 2020. Quality Control of Polymers: Instant, Multi-parameter Method can Reduce Costs up to 90%. AZoM, viewed 26 March 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53136.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »