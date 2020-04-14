Epoxy with High Elongation Passes ISO 10993-5 Certification for Cytotoxicity

Master Bond EP40Med, a two part epoxy system, combines toughness and a low tensile modulus while still providing a relatively high lap shear strength. It meets the requirements of ISO 10993-5 testing and is therefore considered to be non-cytotoxic. This compound can be used for bonding, sealing, coating and encapsulating.

EP40Med resists sterilization to gamma, EtO, chemicals, and liquid disinfectants. It is recommended for use in medical device manufacturing and repair for both disposable and reusable instruments. EP40Med is an effective adhesive for applications where toughness and flexibility along with good structural strength are needed. The formulation bonds well to polycarbonates, acrylics, metals, ceramics and composites. This flexible epoxy has an elongation of 80-90%, a lap shear strength of 1,600 to 1,800 psi and a low tensile modulus of 25,000 to 50,000 psi. EP40Med is a reliable electrical insulator with a volume resistivity over 1012 ohm-cm.

This system is easy to use with a one to one mix ratio by weight or volume and a low to moderate viscosity of both parts A and B. The working life of a mixed 100 gram batch is approximately 120-150 minutes. The optimal cure schedule is overnight at room temperature followed by a post cure for 2-3 hours at 150°F. The product is available in 1/2 pint, pint, quart, and gallon kits. Specialty packaging is available in gun dispensers and premixed and frozen syringes.

Master Bond Biocompatible Adhesives

Master Bond EP40Med is a two component, biocompatible epoxy system formulated for medical device manufacturing applications. Read more about Master Bond’s biocompatible adhesives that pass USP Class VI and ISO 10993-5 certifications at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/biocompatible-adhesive.