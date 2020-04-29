4th Generation Fluorolog Covers the Broadest Range of Luminescence Research

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in measurement and analysis solutions for research and industry, and world leader in Fluorescence solutions, is thrilled to announce the debut of the Fluorolog-QM, the 4th generation Fluorolog.

The Fluorolog-QM is the fourth generation of the world famous Fluorolog, all reflective, modular research spectrofluorometer. The Fluorolog-QM represents the culmination of decades of HORIBA’s industry-leading experience in development and manufacture of the highest sensitivity and greatest versatility of any commercial spectrofluorometer, while adding many new unique benefits.

The Fluorolog-QM is a lens free, all reflective spectrofluorometer for perfect focus at all wavelengths from the deep UV (180 nm) to the NIR (5,500 nm).

Fluorolog-QM features the industry’s highest guaranteed sensitivity specification at 32,000:1 signal to noise ratio for the Raman band of water using the FSD (Square Root) method. It also offers the industry’s longest focal length monochromators at 350 mm for single monochromators, and 700 mm for double monochromators, for the ultimate in stray light rejection. The Fluorolog-QM lets you detect the lowest possible concentrations of fluorescence.

The instrument is controlled with HORIBA’s newest fluorescence software, FelixFL, a comprehensive software platform for all acquisition and analysis of spectral and time-resolved data.

Combined with up to 4 light sources, up to 6 detector options, and sample handling accessories, Fluorolog-QM can be enhanced to suit a broad range of luminescence research applications. These can range from a simple steady state configuration with a single light source and single cooled PMT housing, to the largest most versatile configuration with four different light source options and six different detectors, all connected to the same instrument and all controlled automatically with FelixFL software. The Fluorolog-QM delivers steady state, spectral and time resolved photoluminescence performance from 180 to 5,500 nm.

The modular design of the Fluorolog-QM also provides the versatility to adapt a system to new fluorescence enhancements and accessories, as projects expand or funds become available.

The list of accessories for the Fluorolog-QM can expand capabilities and performance. These include PLQY integrating spheres for UV to NIR PLQY, polarizers, sample holders, Peltier cuvette holders, microliter sample cuvettes, Dewars, temperature baths, cryostats, microscopes and much more.

The Fluorolog-QM Series sets a new standard as the most advanced, sensitive, and versatile of any spectrofluorometer. I am very proud of the excellent work the team has done in developing this exciting new instrument. Cary Davies, Global Product Line Manager, Fluorescence Division, HORIBA Scientific

The Fluorolog-QM is now available. More information can be found at: www.fluorolog.com.