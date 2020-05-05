Posted in | Materials Analysis | Events

The Advanced Materials Show and Ceramics UK will Now Take Place on 2nd & 3rd December 2020, Stoneleigh UK

Due to the ongoing and developing situation regarding COVID-19 Event Partners, the show organisers, have made the decision to move The Advanced Materials Show and Ceramics UK and their co-located events Battery Cells & Systems Expo and Vehicle Electrification Expo to 2nd & 3rd December 2020.

Steve Bryan, Managing Director of Event Partners the show organisers says “our free events, which were previously scheduled for July are likely to come at a time when the strictest social distancing measures are relaxed in the UK. However, we have taken the decision, in conjunction with our Founding Partners and Advisory Board, that at that time there would be a small risk that the quality of attendees would be compromised. We want to ensure that the industry as a whole retains the confidence they have in us, as the organisers, to deliver a first-class, global celebration in the heart of UK manufacturing, without compromise.”

The show has already received incredible support with attendance confirmed from leading organisations in the industry, including Jaguar Land Rover, Airbus, Arrival, Rolls Royce Aerospace, Bentley, Nissan, Mercedes F1, A123 Systems, Panasonic, Red Bull Racing, Dupont along with the UK Government’s Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Schapps who will be opening the free to attend conferences.

David Greenwood, Professor, Advanced Propulsion Systems at WMG, a Founding Partner of Battery Systems Expo says “As this global pandemic is brought under control, the need for us to decarbonise transport will be as present as ever – and maybe even more so. I’m looking forward to supporting Battery Cells & Systems Expo on its revised dates in December, and hope to see you there.”

Sean Appleton, General Manager at 3M says “3M is looking forward to exhibiting, speaking and connecting with new customers and partners at the shows in December.”

The Advanced Materials Show will bring together a highly focused audience, all involved in the research, production, purchasing or integration of advanced materials technology including Graphene & 2D Materials, Composites, Polymers, Coatings, and Ceramics. This will be a highly concentrated two days of networking, lead generation and education featuring the leaders and innovators responsible for shaping the future of this industry.

The Advanced Materials Show, Battery Cells & Systems Expo and Vehicle Electrification Expo is taking place on 2nd & 3rd December 2020, Stoneleigh UK.

For more information and to register for free visit

Source: https://advancedmaterialsshow.com/

