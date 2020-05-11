Coxem Partners with EMS and Bruker Nano for Microscopy Training

COXEM Co. Ltd. and Bruker Nano have partnered with Electron Microscopy Sciences for an SEM Training and Product Demonstration collaboration at the EMS Microscopy Academy located near Philadelphia at the EMS Diasum headquarters in Hatfield, PA.

COXEM and Bruker Nano have placed an EM-30AXN tabletop SEM with a Bruker XFlash 630 EDS at the academy lab as a training tool for both current customers and anyone interested in learning more about tabletop SEM. The academy’s certified faculty will be utilizing the EM-30AXN for some of the SEM training courses as well as EDS microanalysis and sample preparation courses. The system is also equipped with COXEM’s new STEM detector, allowing it to be used during TEM sample preparation courses.

The EM-30AXN is also available for product demonstrations. Likewise, current users of the EM-30AXN can arrange private training courses with the EMS Microscopy Academy, providing a tremendous advantage to new SEM users by combining training with expert sample preparation knowledge and products available from Electron Microscopy Sciences (EMS).

Interested SEM users can view the multitude of training courses available at the EMS Microscopy Academy website. To schedule a demonstration, please contact element Pi at [email protected].