HORIBA Scientific Hosts Virtual Trade Show Featuring Live Chat with Applications Scientists

HORIBA Scientific, a global leader in Raman, fluorescence spectroscopy and particle characterization solutions, is pleased announce that they are hosting their first  virtual trade show for three days starting June 23rd.

The Analytical VIP, the first HORIBA online experience, will offer participants the ability to learn about our latest products, our capabilities and meet with our specialists via live chat.

Attendees are invited to register for free and will be able to join in at any time between Tuesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 25. The Analytical VIP will feature:

  • 10 booths in which to explore our products and applications. These will offer topics on:
    • Materials Science
    • Environment
    • Life Sciences
    • Fluorescence
    • Forensics
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Nanomaterials
  • Links to view and download resources such as application notes, brochures and technical notes
  • More than 15 on demand webinars, including:
    • A revolution in Confocal Raman Ultrafast Imaging – Ludivine Fromentoux – Tuesday, June 23, 10:45 (CEST)
    • New on-line measurements of influenza virus and antigen by SPR – A solution to improve our viral production bioprocesses – Dr. Emma Petiot - Tuesday, June 23, 13:00 (CEST)
    • CytoViva’s Hyperspectral Imaging combined with Raman technology – Christelle Mégier – Wednesday, June 24, 10:45 (CEST)
  • More than 20 experts will be available for talks, Q&A sessions and live chat.

We are very excited to offer this virtual event to enable our customers and the scientific community at large to stay connected. The depth and breadth of the program will give a broad overview of applications and products, and the live chat will uniquely offer the ability for anyone to delve deeper, as desired.

Pascal Cerruti, Marketing Director, HORIBA Scientific

Click here to register:  http://the-analytical-vip.com/

