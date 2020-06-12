B-Staged Epoxy Meets Airbus Standards for Flame Retardancy and Toxicity

Master Bond EP36FR is a specialized one part epoxy that meets Airbus specifications for toxic gas emissions per AITM 3.0005, Issue 2 in the flaming mode and Section 7.4 of ABD0031, Issue F. It also passes the 12 second vertical burn test per AITM 2.0002B and Section 7.1.2 of ABD0031, Issue F. EP36FR uses a non-halogenated filler.

These Airbus ratings are not just relevant for manufacturing aircraft components, but they are also considered to be among the most stringent of certifications for flame retardancy and toxicity. They [the ratings] serve as a good starting point for various composite applications across the aerospace, marine, transportation, electrical, and automotive industries. Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer, Master Bond Inc.

EP36FR withstands rigorous thermal cycling, as well as thermal and mechanical shocks. It has excellent high temperature resistance up to 500°F, despite a low glass transition temperature of 95-100°F. This system maintains its toughness or hardness across a wide temperature range and is ideal for potting, encapsulation, sealing as well as coating applications. The hardness values at 212°F and 300°F are in the 20-30 Shore D range.

The EP36FR formulation is B-staged, meaning it is a solid at room temperature and must be heated in a forced air or convection oven to transform it to a liquid at around 200°F. This feature allows it to be reused when it resolidifies at room temperature, provided it has not been cured. After liquefying the product at 200°F, and applying it on the substrates in the application, it needs to be heat cured for 2 to 3 hours at 350°F.

Master Bond EP36FR bonds well to metals, composites, glass and many plastics. The product is available in ½ pint, pint, quart and 30 gram preforms.

Master Bond Flame Resistant Adhesive Systems

Master Bond EP36FR is a flame retardant, thermal cycling resistant epoxy ideal for potting and encapsulation, that passes specific Airbus standards. Read more about Master Bond’s flame resistant compounds that meet FAR Standards, Boeing and Airbus specifications at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/flame-resistant-adhesives-sealants-coatings-potting-compounds.