User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions

The ReactoMate DATUM from Asynt is a high quality, dual-rod stainless steel and aluminium support system built to ensure the stability and safety of your lab reactor. Sturdy, yet compact, the ReactoMate DATUM support system can accommodate a wide range of reaction vessels from 100 mL up to 5000 mL.

Designed with user-friendliness in mind, the ReactoMate DATUM support system incorporates a suite of innovative features.

Changing a vessel supported by the ReactoMate DATUM is as simple as “Clip & Click”. The novel neck clamp allows fast changeover between reactor vessel sizes thereby enabling simple reaction scale-up, whilst the ingenious mounting mechanism ensures excellent stability and alignment every time.

Related Stories

The Reactomate DATUM support system is fully compatible with all leading brands of overhead stirrers and circulator heating/cooling systems. Designed by chemists for chemists, low-friction polymer bearings line both the overhead stirrer alignment chuck and the neck support to ensure smooth and easy operation.

Ideally suited for use within a benchtop fume hood, adjustable feet allow you to level the ReactoMate DATUM support system ensuring stability and security while you work. Each DATUM system is also supplied with a moulded drip tray that fits perfectly within the base of the support, for safely catching any drips and spills from the reaction vessel during draining.

With a wide range of accessories and upgrades available, including drain manifolds and automation packages, the ReactoMate DATUM support system really is the perfect all-rounder for laboratory scale reactions.

To watch a video introduction to the ReactoMate DATUM please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StJt4fzIl8I. For further information on the ReactoMate DATUM support system please visit https://www.asynt.com/product/reactomate-datum/.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Asynt. (2020, June 16). User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions. AZoM. Retrieved on June 16, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53764.

  • MLA

    Asynt. "User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions". AZoM. 16 June 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53764>.

  • Chicago

    Asynt. "User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53764. (accessed June 16, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Asynt. 2020. User-Friendly Support System for Laboratory Scale Reactions. AZoM, viewed 16 June 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53764.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »