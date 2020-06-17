Posted in | Electronics | Design and Innovation | Control Systems

Push-Button Access to Silo Inventory

Get inventory data instantly at the push of a button. The C-100 console mounts at a convenient location in the plant or a loadout. Employees simply walk or drive up to the C-100 and review level data from level sensors from one to 128 silos from a single console. The rugged NEMA 4X enclosure can be mounted indoors or outside. The local display eliminates the need to visit a control room or PLC and complements BinView or Binventory inventory management software.

The C-100 offers measurements displayed as feet or cubic feet, US gallons or bushels, and tons, metric tons, or kilograms. Measurements can be output as height of material or distance to product (headroom). Configuration uses intuitive push-button controls in English or Spanish. User settings are stored in a non-volatile memory to protect against data loss in the event of power failure. All models feature a 24 VDC power supply and a NEMA 4X enclosure rating for resistance to dust and rain.

The C-100-SB model is used with SmartBob level sensors, the C-100-MB is for use with SmartBob sensors requiring a Modbus output, and the C-100-R is compatible with NCR non-contact radar, and GWR guided wave radar, and SmartSonic ultrasonic level sensors.

Source: https://www.binmaster.com/

