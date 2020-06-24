Rigaku to Present TOPIQ Webinar on Improving Crystal Structure Models by TAAM Refinement

Rigaku Corporation, a global leader in X-ray analytical instrumentation, is pleased to announce the next event in a series of TOPIQ webinars, which will cover the Transferable Aspherical Atom Model (TAAM) of X-ray scattering.

The TOPIQ series of webinars was developed in response to social distancing measures that resulted in postponements and cancelations of global meetings and conferences over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The series was designed to accommodate those who are currently unable to attend live events, offering alternative means to access information on the latest development in X-ray based analytical technology and applications.

The series features short presentations on a variety of topics related to X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (XRF), X-ray diffraction (XRD), and protein and small molecule X-ray crystallography, and includes programs focusing on different applications and techniques.

The next TOPIQ webinar, How to Improve Crystal Structure Models by TAAM Refinement, will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 5 pm (CEST), 10 am (CDT).

The Transferable Aspherical Atom Model (TAAM) improves on the Independent Atom Model (IAM), used to refine crystal structure from diffraction data, by taking into account aspherical electron density deformations and partial charge transfer occurring due to chemical bond formation, lone pairs’ presence and other phenomena.

Event registration, along with links to topic descriptions and a schedule of upcoming webinars, is available at www.rigaku.com/webinars.

