Olympus Supports Student Success at San Jacinto College with Ultrasonic Testing Equipment Donation

Olympus, a leading nondestructive testing (NDT) manufacturer, donated ultrasonic testing (UT) equipment to San Jacinto College’s new LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology (CPET) to support workforce development.

Les Crnkovic, the Department Chair of Industrial Technology at San Jacinto College, displays the newly donated Olympus ultrasonic testing equipment.

CPET opened in September 2019 to provide students with hands-on training and educational opportunities in technology industries like electrical, environmental health and safety, instrumentation, NDT, and process.

The donation enhances the college’s ability to provide hands-on UT and phased array ultrasonic testing training in real-world labs designed for current industry needs. Students can sharpen their skills using NDT equipment like the OmniScan™ MX2 and EPOCH™ 650 flaw detectors, as well as 38DL PLUS™ thickness gages.

“Supporting educators like San Jacinto College has always been at the core of our philosophy,” said Dave Menne, Vice President of Industrial Sales at Olympus. “We’re pleased to place leading-edge ultrasonic testing equipment in the hands of future inspectors.”

“Industry collaborations play an integral role in our ability to provide cutting-edge training in our new LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology,” said Jim Griffin, Associate Vice Chancellor/Senior Vice President of CPET. “Our students benefit greatly not only from equipment donations but from the industry exposure and relationship building as well. We’re grateful for Olympus’ contribution to our students’ success.”

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/