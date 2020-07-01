Rigaku Analytical Devices to participate in the IAFC Virtual Hazmat Experience

Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064nm Raman technology, will showcase its portfolio of handheld Raman analyzers during the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Virtual Hazmat Experience being held July 14-16, 2020.

The IAFC Virtual Experience is a three-day event offering training and learning opportunities to meet the demands of hazmat response in today’s challenging environment. Visitors will have access to 50+ hours of On Demand session content, daily live streaming, and a Virtual Marketplace.

The Rigaku ResQ portfolio of handheld 1064nm Raman analyzers offer first responders, border protection and law enforcement an advanced method for identifying potential chemical threats. The utilization of 1064nm Raman means the Progeny ResQ and ResQ CQL analyzers have the ability to overcome fluorescence interference, thus providing a rapid response of less than 1 minute, the ability to scan dirty or colored substances, and the capability to scan through translucent packaging – keeping first responders safer by avoiding exposure. With a standard library of over 12,000 compounds – including household chemicals, TICS/TIMS, explosives, narcotics, pesticides, and steroids - Rigaku analyzers deliver the most comprehensive substance analysis tool. With the combination of optional QuickDetect Technology, the ResQ CQL analyzer has the added capabilities to detect non-visible amounts of narcotics and explosives.

In addition, Dr. Suzanne Schreyer, Senior Applications Scientist at Rigaku Analytical Devices, will host a session tiled “What’s in My Spectra? A Do-It-Yourself Reachback Approach” on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm EDT. This session will focus on evaluating spectra provided by portable instrumentation, as well as how understanding spectra may assist with on-site responses.

The ResQ and ResQ CQL analyzers are supported by the Rigaku global sales and support distribution team, offering 24//7 Reachback support, library updates and software upgrades for the life of the analyzer.

To register for the IAFC Virtual Hazmat Experience, please visit https://www.iafc.org/events/hazmat-conf.

For more information on the Rigaku portfolio of handheld 1064nm Raman analyzers, visit https://www.rigaku.com/industry/safety-security.