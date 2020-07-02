JEOL Begins Remote Demonstrations of New Ultrahigh Resolution Field Emission SEM in July

The launch of a new JEOL Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope during the summer of 2020 includes virtual demonstrations of its powerful performance directly to those in the market for an analytical ultrahigh resolution SEM.

JEOL’s new JSM-IT800 is the company’s top-of-the-line microscope with ultrahigh spatial resolution imaging and analysis at the nanoscale. Capabilities include up to 2,000,000X magnification and an accelerating voltage range of 0.01 to 30kV, making it possible to acquire stunning details of nanostructures as well as comprehensive analysis of materials and biological specimens.

At the heart of the new JEOL IT800 series of Schottky Field Emission SEMs with embedded Energy Dispersive X-ray (EDS) is a hybrid objective lens that combines electromagnetic and electrostatic lenses with a through-the-lens electron detection system. It is ideal for imaging magnetic materials and analyzing samples with EBSD.

The IT800 series features the latest level of analytical intelligence. It is designed to streamline operation and workflow efficiency with elegant functionality, ultrahigh resolution and powerful software, enabling seamless acquisition of data from observation to elemental analysis and subsequent reporting.

This new FE SEM with super hybrid lens is based on JEOL’s powerful SEM platform with NeoEngine auto functionality, seamless navigation known as ZeroMag, and Live EDS analysis, making it effortless to acquire stunning images and details. We are demonstrating the SEM remotely now, and will be highlighting its enhanced capabilities during our virtual M&M booth in August. says product manager Dr. Natasha Erdman, Product Manager, JEOL

JEOL typically introduces new SEM and TEM technology at the M&M show, now being held virtually August 4-6, 2020.

To experience this new SEM’s capabilities or to explore solutions for specific needs, customers are invited to contact the JEOL USA office and discuss their requirements and send in samples to view via a remote demo of the IT800SHL.

The IT800 series is available in two models: with Hybrid Lens (IT800HL) and Super Hybrid Lens (IT800SHL).