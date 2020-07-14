Posted in | Materials Testing | Business | Materials Analysis | Events

Polytec, Inc. Opens Testing Excellence Center in Plymouth, MI

Michael Frech, President of Polytec, Inc, unveiled the opening of the state of the art testing labs and office building in Plymouth, Michigan. "I am extremely pleased to see the opening of our latest facility. The new space offers a full complement of our optical measurement technologies in addition to serving as the hub for the central region team. The building houses a double RoboVib and several labs and represents a major step in supporting our mission to enable customers improve their products and processes” he stated.

In addition to fully equipped labs for vibration testing, surface metrology, acoustics, speed and length, and chemical analysis, this new building also offers the latest generation RoboVib® Structural Test Station for automated experimental modal analysis capable of testing intricate and complex components as well as entire vehicle bodies. All labs are equipped with cameras and communications equipment for live demonstrations and online collaboration.

For over 50 years, Polytec, Inc. has offered optical measurement solutions for aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, biomedical, micro- and nanotechnology, mechanical engineering, production testing and other markets with the goal to enable its customers’ innovation and technological leadership.

https://www.polytec.com/us/vibrometry/products/measurement-services/engineering-services-and-rentals/

https://www.polytec.com/us/surface-metrology/products/measurement-services/engineering-services-and-rentals/

Source: https://www.polytec.com/us/

