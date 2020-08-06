Olympus and Metal Analysis Group to Deliver API RP 578 Training

Olympus and Metal Analysis Group announced a collaboration to offer API RP 578 global training courses for alloy verification and positive material identification (PMI) experts who want to sharpen their skills, advance their careers or earn their certificate of completion.

Using the right alloy in the right component is critical to help prevent accelerated corrosion or even part failure. API RP 578 is a recommended practice from the American Petroleum Institute that provides guidelines for a material and quality assurance system to verify the composition of alloy components in new and existing piping systems. Olympus’ Vanta™ handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers assist with the compliance of API RP 578 for alloy verification in piping systems and API RP 939-C for detecting sulfidation corrosion susceptibility.

Metal Analysis Group provides expert training for comprehensive testing solutions to organizations that rely on PMI, material verification and metal testing. Their consultation-based approach and experience in a variety of industries and applications will help users better understand how to use their Vanta analyzers properly to follow API RP 578 and 939-C recommended practices.

Vanta analyzers provide fast, accurate chemistry and alloy identification in PMI applications, including piping, valves, welds, components and pressure vessels. The analyzers are durable for maximum uptime in harsh environments and high temperature applications, provide traceability to the field to meet API RP 578 guidelines, and offer excellent performance in low silicon (Si) applications to help prevent sulfidation corrosion.

“Metal Analysis Group is known for their strength in the inspection market, and this partnership offers strong support for our business,” said Randy Wertz, Executive Director, Global Sales at Olympus Scientific Solutions.

Troy Robertson, Cofounder of Metal Analysis Group, shared in Wertz’ excitement about the collaboration.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with one of the world leaders in metal inspection and join a select group of training partners who support Olympus in their mission to ensure safety, quality, and security in the industrial community. We are excited to leverage our expertise with Olympus XRF analyzers and hope to inspire more businesses to make a conscious effort to monitor the impact they have on the environment,” said Robertson.

Together, Olympus and Metal Analysis Group combine their strengths in XRF and testing solutions to help inspectors comply with piping codes and meet safety standards.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/