Instron® Announces Virtual Biomedical Testing Open House

Instron, a leading global manufacturer of materials testing equipment, is happy to announce their first-ever virtual Biomedical Testing Open House. Scheduled for August 24-27, this online event will bring together materials testing experts for a mix of presentations and Q&A sessions focusing on a wide range of today’s most pressing topics in the biomedical testing industry, including PPE and medical device testing, understanding regulatory standards, ensuring data integrity and traceability, and more. This event will also offer plenty of opportunities to learn about the latest advancements in materials testing technology that can improve accuracy, repeatability, and efficiency.

For years we’ve worked closely with the biomedical industry to improve and simplify the testing of biomedical products and devices. These days we know many of you are facing new challenges as you respond to the pandemic. Whether you need help navigating FDA regulations and data integrity requirements or are simply looking for some testing advice from our experts, our sessions are designed to offer something for everyone. Patty Hartzell, Group President for Instron, Buehler, and North Star Imaging

As part of this event, attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from two of Instron’s sister companies – North Star Imaging (NSI) and Buehler – who will share some insight into the wider world of destructive and non-destructive materials testing for the biomedical industry.

North Star Imaging ranks among the most sophisticated global resource for Turn-Key industrial 2D & 3D Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment. Industrial X-ray scanning is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning, 3D Metrology and more. NSI’s session will focus on how X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a medical device for product integrity without opening or destroying it.

Since 1936, Buehler has been a leading engineer and maker of innovative metallographic equipment and consumables used in specimen preparation and cross-sectional analysis across many industries. This year the company is celebrating the centennial for its Wilson hardness line which has been manufactured by Buehler since 2012. The Buehler presentation will focus on the metallographic preparation for medical materials and devices.

Instron is offering this virtual open house as a completely free experience for materials testing professionals and students from around the world. For more information about this event, please visit go.instron.com/BioOpenHouse.