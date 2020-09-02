Rigaku Analytical Devices to Host Roundtable Discussion in Partnership with American Pharmaceutical Review

Rigaku Analytical Devices, the market leader in handheld 1064nm Raman technology, will moderate a roundtable discussion among industry professionals about successes and challenges of making changes to their organizations’ pharmaceutical workflows. The roundtable will be hosted by American Pharmaceutical Review and will take place on October 15, 2020 at 10:00am PDT / 1:00pm EDT.

Panelists from a variety of leading pharmaceutical organizations will join moderator Jill Carreiro, Global Pharmaceutical Business Development Director at Rigaku Analytical Devices, at an interactive roundtable to discuss how handheld Raman technology has transformed workflows and maximized quality insight in their organizations. Panelists will review some of their own real-world challenges and successes in the implementation of Rigaku Progeny handheld 1064nm-Raman based instrumentation.

In the session titled, “Hear from Your Professional Peers: A Quality Perspective Roundtable Discussion on the Successes and Challenges of Making Changes to Pharma Workflow,” attendees will learn:

Challenges faced by pharmaceutical quality teams in their material analysis workflows, and real-world solutions

How leading pharmaceutical manufacturers have adapted their quality processes to include handheld Raman

What areas within their workflow leading manufacturers use handheld Raman

Anyone with a focus on quality control & assurance in pharmaceutical manufacturing, as well as Manufacturing Chemists, Validation Engineers, and Biopharmaceutical Scientists is encouraged to attend.

We wanted to offer a different virtual experience for attendees during this time, with an experience that is relatable to the challenges of the attendees. We are absolutely thrilled to have representatives from global companies join this important panel discussion and for attendees to really “hear it straight from the horse’s mouths. Jill Carreiro, Global Pharmaceutical Business Development Director, Rigaku Analytical Devices

To register for this event, please visit the American Pharmaceutical Review website. For more information on the Rigaku Progeny 1064nm handheld analyzer, please visit www.rigaku.com/Progeny.