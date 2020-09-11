Posted in | Business | Design and Innovation | New Product | Control Systems

Cognex Introduces Next Generation of High-Performance Handheld Barcode Readers

Cognex Corporation announces the launch of its DataMan® 8700 Series of handheld barcode readers. Built on a completely redesigned platform, this next generation of handheld readers delivers cutting-edge performance and ease of use with no tuning or operator training required.

DataMan 8700 Series instantly reads the most challenging codes

“Cognex specializes in reading the most difficult barcodes at the highest speed and accuracy,” said Carl Gerst, Cognex Senior Vice President and Business Unit Manager of Identification Products. “With the 8700 series, we’ve developed the world’s fastest line of industrial handheld readers, offering unprecedented response times and durability right out of the box.”

Featuring advanced image formation and quick processing, the 8700 Series can instantly read challenging direct part mark (DPM) and label-based codes, even when vital elements of the code are missing or damaged. Designed with oil-resistant and waterproof plastics, the readers are built to last in the harshest manufacturing environments.

The new readers include built-in OLED display screens to enable quick setup and operator feedback, such as wireless signal strength, read string data, and remaining battery life. They also support a broad range of industrial protocols and wireless communication options to connect seamlessly and operate efficiently in any facility.

The 8700 Series is ideal for improving factory efficiency, productivity, and component traceability across a range of industries, including automotive, medical devices, electronics, and aerospace.

For more information, visit www.cognex.com/dataman-8700 or call +44 121 296 5163.

Source: https://www.cognex.com/ 

