Instron® Continues to Provide Free Remote Training Opportunities for Students and Teachers Until the End of the Year

Instron is a strong supporter of STEM education and the training of young engineers. As schools, colleges and universities continue to use an online model during these challenging times, Instron will be continuing to offer free access to our Introduction to Materials Testing course to all students and professors (English Only).

This course will introduce students to the basics of static materials testing, including the history of mechanical testing, essential terminology, the differences between major test types, common calculations, appropriate grips and fixtures, best practices, and more. Our Introduction to Materials Testing course is ideal for new students and researchers, or anyone looking for a technical refresher.

Free access to this course will now run until December 31, 2020 and will help keep students on track throughout their learning experiences and prepare them for laboratory work when they are able to return to the physical classroom.

To sign up for this free course, please contact your local Instron Sales Representative or simply reach out to our Training Center at go.instron.com/freetraining and fill out the form to get free access.