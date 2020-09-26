Malvern Panalytical’s Aeris Benchtop XRD Passes Stringent PTB Safety-Assessments

Malvern Panalytical has achieved the highly regarded Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) type approval, as a “full-protection” or “intrinsically safe” X-ray instrument, for its Aeris range of benchtop XRD diffractometers.

This important certification confirms that Malvern Panalytical’s internal safety systems guarantees the absolute X-ray safety of Aeris systems, relieving users of any need to independently demonstrate this in their own laboratories. It also confirms the quality and robustness of Malvern Panalytical’s design and manufacturing processes.

PTB type approval is widely recognized as the most stringent assessment process for X-ray instruments. Where X-ray safety is concerned, assessors exhaustively test not only the instrument itself but also its components. They challenge the robustness of the entire manufacturing process and examine the consequences of potential tampering, whether accidental or deliberate. Nominated individuals within the manufacturing company must also be certified as taking responsibility for the manufacturing and test process, an illustration of the high level of ongoing commitment required.

“At Malvern Panalytical we are wholly invested in ensuring the safety of our customers and our colleagues,” said Folkert Homma, Global Director of Product Safety and Compliance at Malvern Panalytical. “Achieving PTB type approval for X-ray safety requires an instrument that is designed appropriately from the start, and which is then supported with robust engineering and manufacturing to the highest standards. The process toward certification is extremely demanding and intense, and not all manufacturers are prepared to dedicate the necessary resources. However, I am proud to say that it is standard practice at Malvern Panalytical. We see it as an essential investment that ultimately relieves our customers of the burden of having to prove the X-ray safety of the instruments they use, while also providing independent validation of our company’s processes.”

The widely-used Aeris X-ray diffractometer is designed for low cost of ownership and is available in four editions tailored to the needs of specific markets: cement, minerals, metals, and research. In addition to being a powerful benchtop XRD system for standalone use, Aeris is fully automatable for easy integration into industrial production control. PTB type approval provides customers with the added security of independently certified X-ray safety and removes the need for them to dedicate their own resources to demonstrating the safety of the installed system.

Source: https://www.malvernpanalytical.com/en